Efinaconazole Market Analysis Insights by Latest Trends, Future Growth, Revenue and Demand

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prevalence of nail fungus, i.e., dermatophytic onychomycosis is increasing along with increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes mellitus, peripheral vascular disease and psoriasis which has fueled the growth of Finaconazole market. Risk is higher in patients with athlete's foot, genetic predisposition, HIV positive, and diabetic patients. Consumers' tendency to maintain the aesthetic appeal of their nails has been observed to increase and is a major factor driving the Efinaconazole market.

An article published in the British Journal of Dermatology and the International Journal of Dermatology showed that approximately 34% of diabetic patients have onychomycosis and that they are almost three times more likely to develop onychomycosis than non-diabetic patients. Hence, due to these factors, the global efinaconazole market is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The outbreak of Covid-19 has changed national healthcare priorities and spending, however, it is expected to have a short-term impact on the onychomycosis treatment market. The increase in the number of Covid-19 patients worldwide has led to an emphasis on priority treatment of these patients and reduced hospital admissions for diagnosis and treatment of onychomycosis or other nail and toenail fungal infections. Furthermore, onychomycosis is under-appreciated compared to other chronic diseases. As disease severity decreased, the global efinaconazole market experienced even lower sales during the epidemic.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

By Mode of Administration:

• Topical

By Application:

• Onychomycosis

• Others

By Type:

• Purity ≥ 98%

• Purity ＜ 98%

By End User:

• Hospitals

• Dermatology & Podiatry Clinics

• Independent Pharmacies

• Mail Order Pharmacies

• Drug Stores

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global efinaconazole market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Procos S.p.A.,, Topharman CHEMVON BIOTECHNOLOGY (SHANGHAI) CO. LTD.,, Taizhou Volsen Chemical Co. Ltd.,, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.,, Zhejiang Ausun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.,, Tenova Pharmaceuticals Inc.,, Viwit Pharmaceuticals Limited,, RXN Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

