Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,586 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,552 in the last 365 days.

Parsons Joins the United Nations Global Compact Initiative

CENTREVILLE, Va., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation PSN announced today that the company joined the United Nations Global Compact Initiative – a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation, and disclosure of responsible business practices that improves global sustainability.

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 15,000 companies and 3,800 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 69 local networks.

"We define our core value of sustainability as the enhancement of environmental, economic, and social balance through client deliverables, business activities, employee actions, and community engagement," said Mark Van Andel, Parsons' Vice President of Environmental, Social, and Governance. "In line with our dedication to the principles set forth by the UN Global Compact, Parsons is proud to reaffirm our global commitment for taking responsible business action to solve the world's most pressing challenges."

The UN Global Compact is a call for companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Sustainability is central to Parsons' mission of delivering innovative critical infrastructure and national security solutions that enable a greener, safer, smarter, and connected world. In joining this global partnership, the company demonstrates our commitment not only to the ten principles set forth by the UN Global Compact, but also to the SDGs that outline the interconnected global tenets which must be addressed to improve the planet and create a better world for all people.

To learn more about how Parsons is delivering a better world, please visit www.parsons.com/care/

About Parsons

Parsons PSN is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, C5ISR, transportation, environmental remediation, and water/wastewater treatment. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:
Bryce McDevitt        
+1 703.851.4425
Bryce.McDevitt@Parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Spille
+ 1 703.775.6191
Dave.Spille@Parsons.com


You just read:

Parsons Joins the United Nations Global Compact Initiative

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.