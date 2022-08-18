ECG Market In South Korea Is Likely To Unfold Lucrative Business Opportunities By 2025

The Holter monitor segment is anticipated to experience growth amongst the other ECG types owing to the portability and compactness of these monitors.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The research report published by Allied Market Report states that the South Korea Electrocardiograph (ECG) devices market is estimated to reach $7.69 million by 2025. The report provides an in-depth analysis of growth factors, opportunities, market trends, key segments, and competitive landscape. Current market conditions and the future scenario of various regions have been analyzed in the report to help market players in devising expansion strategies. Moreover, it includes country-wise analysis of each region. Product portfolio and business segments of leading market players outline the competitive scenario. The report provides insights to help investors, stakeholders, and new entrants to determine potential opportunities and tap on them to gain competitive advantage.

Electrocardiograph (ECG) devices are used to record the heart activities through electric signals. These devices are amplified on the ECG monitor. These are essentially adopted across various medical set-ups to diagnose different types of heart diseases and arrhythmias in people; thereby, assisting the appropriate therapy for patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases (CVD).

Major Key Market Players:

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), Bionet Co., Ltd., Hill Rom Holdings, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mediana Co., Ltd., Medtronic Plc., Mindray Medical International Limited, Nihon Kohden Corporation, OSI Systems, Inc., Schiller AG, CardioComm Solutions, Inc., AlivCor, Inc., Qardio, Inc., Omron Healthcare Europe B.V., and Beijing Choice Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (ChoiceMMed). The other players involved in the value chain analysis (but not included in the report) are Trismed Co., Ltd., Medtronic Plc., Johnson & Johnson, Midmark Corporation, and Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd.

Electrocardiograph is a device essentially used to detect and monitor tiny electrical impulses that are generated by sinoatrial (SA) node in the heart to pump the blood around the body. It is used to monitor the rhythm using the leads placed on the chest. The number of leads used differs depending on the type of ECG used. The market revenue for the South Korea ECG market is expected to increase steadily over the next four to five years. The major factors that drive the growth of the South Korea electrocardiograph market are increase in geriatric population, improved healthcare infrastructure, surge in number of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases, and rise in per capita expenditure on healthcare.

The South Korea ECG market is segmented into product, lead, and end user. Based on product, the market is divided into resting ECG, stress ECG, and Holter monitors. The Holter monitors are further bifurcated into wired and wireless Holter monitors. Based on lead, the market is classified into single lead, 3-6 lead, and 12-lead. Based on end user, it is categorized into hospitals & clinics, home settings & ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and others.

The hospitals segment led the market with more than two-thirds of the market share in 2017. Electrocardiographs devices majorly find application in most of the hospitals, as they are a useful modality. Sophisticated monitoring systems equipped with high-definition display systems have revolutionized the medical sector, especially wearable ECG systems, by enhancing monitoring efficiency and portability.

Key Findings of the ECG Market:

Based on product, the resting ECG segment accounted for approximately half of the market share in 2017.

Based on end user, the home settings & ambulatory surgical center segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on lead, the 3-6 lead ECGs segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period.

Based on lead, the hospitals and clinics segment contributed to two-thirds of the market share in 2017.

