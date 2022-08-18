Lithium Ion Battery Market Analysis by ROI, Cash Flow, Revenue, Demand, Growth Factors, Key Segmentations and Forecast By 2029

Lithium Ion Battery Market to Witness High Growth Rate Of 11.5% due Increased Industrial Use

From 2020 to 2029, the global lithium ion battery market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 11.5%. From USD 38 billion in 2020, it is anticipated to rise to over USD 101 billion by 2029

Everything from smartphones to power tools, electric automobiles to aerospace parts is powered by lithium ion batteries. In contrast to disposable lithium primary batteries, which use metallic lithium as the electrode, lithium ion batteries (LIB) use intercalated lithium compound as the electrode. In comparison to other technologies, lithium-ion technology now has a number of benefits, including a high energy density and a low rate of self-discharge.

Some key driving factors are Long battery life, low battery costs, high battery density, rising consumer electronics adoption, and expanding R&D efforts by many groups and battery manufacturers. Other significant driving forces include a rise in the demand for plug-in vehicles, a rise in the need for automation and battery-operated material-handling equipment in industries, a surge in the demand for smart devices and other industrial goods, and a high demand for lithium-ion batteries for industrial applications.

Lithium-Ion Battery is frequently used in electronic consumer products including computers, PDAs, iPods, cell phones, as well as in the automotive, military, and aerospace industries. All electronic devices use the rechargeable battery known as lithium-ion. The smartphones, tablets, and PCs category is predicted to rule the market for all electronic devices.

Lithium-Ion Battery Market Report Scope

Report Attributes and Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2029 Historical Data Available for 2017 to 2021 Growth Rate 11.5% Estimated Market Value USD 38 billion in 2020 Forecasted Market Value USD 101 billion by 2029 Analysis Duration 9 Years No. of Pages 128 No. of Figures & Tables 158 & 27 Regions Covered 5 Company Analysis More than 10 Geographies Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa Country Scope US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America, Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

Regional Scope

With a 47% sales share, Asia-Pacific was the global leader for lithium-ion batteries in 2021. The Asia-Pacific region's lithium-ion battery market is dominated by China. Lithium-ion battery production is thought to be concentrated in China. The growth in demand for smartphones and tablets in developing nations like China, Japan, and India is driving the lithium-ion battery market in the Asia-Pacific region. Expanding disposable income and rising consumer awareness of lithium-ion batteries in the market throughout the projection period are two additional factors boosting the region's lithium-ion battery market.

During the projection period, North America is anticipated to grow the fastest. In the North American region, the U.S. dominated the lithium-ion battery industry. The growth and development of the lithium-ion battery market in the North American region are being fueled by factors like the increase in sales of cars and electric vehicles throughout the region as well as the rising demand for lithium-ion batteries for mobile phones.

Growth Factors

The market for these energy-efficient, pollution-reducing vehicles has grown as a result of consumers' increasing adoption of EVs. Due to benefits associated with them, such as less need for engine maintenance, less usage of toxic oil waste, and a reduction in pollution from fuel combustion engines, together with the advancement of better battery technology, the number of electric vehicles is constantly rising. Lithium-ion battery demand will gradually rise as more people choose to use electric vehicles, which are seen as the future of the auto industry and transportation networks.

Growing demand for renewable energy is another element promoting the growth of the lithium-ion battery market. The government continuously makes investments in energy and infrastructure development initiatives that support the expansion and development of the lithium-ion battery business. For the growth of the lithium-ion battery market, the majority of the leading industry participants are partnering with governmental organisations.

Opportunities

Over the projected timeframe, the market for lithium-ion batteries is anticipated to benefit from profitable and promising chances due to the leading manufacturers' increased focus on boosting the production capacity of lithium-ion batteries. Exide Industries, a battery producer, and Leclanché, for instance, announced the formation of a new joint venture in June 2018 to develop lithium-ion batteries and energy storage systems to fuel the expansion of India's electric car market.

Top Leading Market Players

BYD Company

LG Chem

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL)

Samsung SDI

Panasonic Corporation

BAK Group

GS Yuasa Corporation (GS Yuasa)

Hitachi

Clarios

Toshiba Corporation





Lithium-Ion Battery Market Key Segments

Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

Lithium Cobalt Oxide

Lithium Iron Phosphate

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt

Lithium Manganese Oxide

Others

Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Capacity, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

0 To 3000mah

3000mah To 10000mah

10000mah To 60000mah

More Than 60000mah

Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Application, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Power

Industrial

Others

Who will benefit from this report?

Automotive Industries players

Electronics Company

Government Organization

Investment research firms

Other





Why should you invest in this report?

Helps you With Budgeting - You can alter your budget to stay ahead of your competitors because our report contains a thorough competitor study.

Enable Planning - This report provides an analysis of regional demand, a forecast overview, and historical market performance to help you plan effectively.

Detailed competitive landscape - This report helps you understand your competitor by answering questions like:

1) What Competitors Do That Doesn’t Work

2) What to Do That Works

3) Where Your Competitors Are Engaged

4) Your Competitors’ Level of Investment and more.

Market Entry Strategies - The research will assist you in determining when to enter the market in order to minimise business losses.

Management of and clients - Learn how to handle and manage clients by acquiring this expertise.

