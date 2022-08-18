Business Birthed in Pandemic Upgrades Location This Weekend
Local African American nurse entrepreneur to host grand opening Saturday for publicGASTONIA, NC, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Montesha Evans, MSN, FNP, PMHNP, will open her newest location of Tailored Beauty & Wellness located at 904 G South New Hope Road, Gastonia this Saturday, August 20 with a community grand opening event that starts at 10 a.m.
Evans opened her first location in Gastonia in the spring of 2022. Her business acumen mixed with her top-rated skills have allowed her to grow into a new space with more square footage to more aptly serve her clients and all of Gaston County.
Tailored Beauty & Wellness offers IV Hydration Therapy & Intramuscular Vitamin Injections, Body Sculpting and Contouring, Alpha Stim, and Weight Loss Management – all monitored and administered by a licensed nurse practitioner.
WHY DOES THIS MATTER?
Since 2020, the trauma of COVID, mixed with the continuing changes in the medical field, nurses have looked for opportunities to provide health and wellness services to the community outside of serving at the bedside. Health and wellness business ownership provides an avenue to reach the community proactively while using their medical knowledge.
Evans chose to open her business in Gastonia for two main reasons. Most people in Gastonia travel outside of the county to get services like hers. And, she lives in Gaston County.
Business has boomed and she is excited to open a newer, bigger location.
DETAILS FOR EVENT
~Drop-in event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
~Look for and follow the balloons to the back of 904 South Hope Road
~IV Hydration & Shot Bar appointments are available that day
~Interviews with owner Montesha Evans are available from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
ABOUT OWNER MONTESHA EVANS
A double certified (family & psychiatric mental health) Nurse Practitioner, she has been in nursing in different capacities for the past 14 years. Her passion is helping people achieve their goals to enhance their physical, mental, and emotional health. Montesha tailors her services to meet each clients’ needs.
