Pyramids Properties Makes the Channel Partner Meet a Huge Success for Project 93 Avenue by Raviraj Realty
EINPresswire.com/ -- With a goal to build bridges for a successful business in real estate, this year's most notable channel partners meet was held at 93 Avenue by Pyramids Properties, one of the booming shopping complexes in the Prime location of East Pune (Wanowrie and Hadapsar).
Pyramids have undertaken 93 Avenue as a sole selling project and is working as a strategic partner to them holding the marketing as well as selling responsibility of the entire project. With successful sales for most of the inventory in the shopping complex, Pyramids is now walking an extra mile by assembling a channel partners meet. It was organised on 3rd Aug 2022 where 75+ channel partners companies with 150+ partners were present where the best performers were awarded. Through this Pyramids has offered high perks to channel partners and the sales velocity is likely to shoot up.
In the meet Mr. Abhinandan Sakla, CEO of Raviraj Realty and Mr. Jeet Jain, Director of Raviraj Realty were present with complete support. Ms. Shrradhaa Kakkad, Founder and CEO of Pyramids graced the event with her realistic and visionist experience to crack the nut and encouraged her team to bang on success with all her wisdom and forecast observations. The entire meet was conducted by Mr. Ashwini Rikhye- General Manager & Ms. Poonam Gawande under the assistance of an additional 15 members team of Pyramids.
Coming to the fact that the Indian real estate sector is transforming, because of its explosive growth it is coming up with immense opportunities as well as a set of challenges in terms of demand and supply of real estate construction projects. Due to this, real estate developers are desperately trying to sell their housing and commercial projects to the right set of client base, but they often struggle with marketing and selling processes. That’s where ‘Pyramids’ by Ms. Shrradhaa Kakkad comes as a blessing for real estate developers.
Ms. Shrradhaa Kakkad is a multifaceted personality ranging from her wide experiences in real estate management, sales, marketing, entrepreneurship, modelling, and acting. With her well-rounded personality, she injects sharp marketing intellect, sound interpersonal communication skills, enthusiasm, hard work, and client-centric design thinking into the work culture of Pyramids. She is a born fighter who came into this world to see her rightful place here. Her life is full of learning and experiences, and she has proven that success is something if one determines one can achieve it. It is then no surprise that she has achieved so much at such a young age. She started working in a telecom company and further, moved to Pune to pursue her education. Here she continued working which included a brief but intense stint as a banker. Her next step brought a turning point in her life. Besides being an incredible Ms. Shrradhaa Kakkad had an eye for detail which she quickly converted into a source of steady income with a Diploma in Interior Design which complemented her Graduation in Commerce (B Com). Coupled with her insatiable appetite to do well for herself, she quickly morphed into an Interior Designer of choice with people approaching in droves! As a positive force of business acumen, Shrradhaa Kakkad is a young businesswoman and the backbone of Pyramids.
Pyramids is one of the most trusted and fastest growing strategic sole selling partner firm in Pune. It is a single window, technology-driven real estate services company that works with premier real estate developers in India’s key real estate marketplaces. It has sold over 3600+ units, approx. 1.8 million Sq.Ft. with a solid team of 35+ real estate specialists. Its aim is to help real estate owners accelerate their sales with the help of our diverse knowledge in design marketing strategies. It also provides informed, empowered choices for home-buying clients to make rightful real estate purchases. Working as a process facilitator, it provides a ‘win-win situation for the real estate developers as well as the customer base. It provides ‘end-to-end’ sole marketing services for real estate projects. Its marketing and sales strategies are tailor-made to increase real estate developers’ credibility to make their real estate projects more sustainable.
Focusing on the ‘project-centric approach’ and ‘design thinking, Pyramids generates a fine mix between technology and human interactions to efficiently establish an Offline-Online delivery model. The leadership of Pyramids Properties is in the able, self-made, entrepreneurial hands of Ms. Shrradhaa Kakkad who started her professional journey selling SIM cards. Today under her visionary leadership, Pyramids emerged as a sole selling company creating revenue worth ₹ 15000 crores for its real estate clients. This is only possible due to inculcating values of ethics, trust, and integrity in the organizational culture of Pyramids.
Pyramids is also aware of the fact that post-COVID pandemic, many real estate projects are struggling to get back on track. They are also struggling to complete their development projects. It is due to a lack of funds or a breakdown of the investor’s confidence in development projects. In such a situation, Pyramids Properties comes as a helping hand to those developers by providing them much-needed assistance in the form of seed funding, loan facilitation through private and public banks, and angel funds entities.
In nutshell, Pyramids is not just any other real estate sole-selling company. It is the dependable growth multiplier for real estate developers to unleash the true growth potential of their real estate projects.
