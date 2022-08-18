EXECUTIVE COACHING AND ADVISORY FIRM CLEAR RIPPLE JOINS THE DCRO INSTITUTE AS AN AFFILIATE PARTNER
Working with already successful people, I have seen how we all still benefit from focused development in various areas. Strategic risk management is often one of those areas.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute is pleased to announce that Clear Ripple, LLC, a strategic advisory and coaching firm founded by leading executive and Qualified Risk Director®, Michelle Thomson, has joined the DCRO Institute as an Affiliate Partner. Clear Ripple frequently coaches and advises clients on increasing their effectiveness in the face of today’s VUCA challenges. The DCRO Institute excels in helping its members identify and strategically manage those risks. The goal of this relationship is to further distinguish those global leaders with whom Michelle works via DCRO Institute credentials like the Certificate in Risk Governance® and the Qualified Risk Director® designation.
The DCRO Institute is a global collaborative of board members and c-level executives that offers a comprehensive library of on-demand courses, study programs, director development tools, networking, and sharing of best practices to foster better risk governance at organizations of all types. Affiliate Partners of the DCRO Institute bring our standard programs, as well as custom programs using our materials, to their clients. They also help the DCRO Institute to identify and disseminate local best practices to its global audience.
“We’re already working with Michelle to provide high-level leadership analysis and coaching through our Board Ascendancy Program,” said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. “By bringing our programs to her clients as well, we can expand the impact that a better understanding of risk can have on highly influential executives and board members.”
“I am delighted to join the DCRO Institute as an Affiliate Partner,” said Michelle Thompson. “Working with already successful people, I have seen how we all still benefit from focused development in various areas. Strategic risk management is often one of those areas. In response, the DCRO Institute delivers highly relevant programs, certifications, and access to panels of experts. The organization’s effort to continually expand its global reach through these services fits with Clear Ripple’s mission of helping leaders - including current and aspiring directors, reach toward their collaborative potential,” she continued.
Among the programs offered by the DCRO Institute are its flagship course, The Board Members’ Course on Risk®, which is taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance. The program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents, and graduates of the program are awarded the Certificate in Risk Governance®. Holders of the Certificate in Risk Governance® are leading in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
The DCRO Institute also offers the Qualified Risk Director® professional designation. This prestigious designation recognizes the distinguished ability to link corporate strategy to the positive governance of risk-taking. Permission to use the designation is granted to experienced senior executives and board members from diverse industries, experiences, and geographies who have completed a comprehensive evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated across their business experience, risk management and risk governance acumen, their demonstrated personal leadership, and their educational background. Candidates must demonstrate breadth and depth across all four to gain permission to use the designation.
The DCRO Institute’s full course library is vast and comprehensive. To learn more about our work with boards and individuals, please visit www.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
About Clear Ripple - Clear Ripple provides strategic advisory and coaching services to board members, C-suite executives, and others. Its founder, Michelle Thomson, brings clients multiple streams of expertise. Michelle draws on almost three decades of experience in insurance, investment banking, and bond trading firms, where she has held positions as a board member, co-CEO, and catastrophe reinsurance portfolio manager. Michelle pairs her quantitative background in complex problem-solving with a deep interest in how human biology impacts selective attention, perceptions, communication, and decision-making. In addition to its bespoke coaching services, Clear Ripple partners with experts to deliver customized development programs on board and leadership topics, including presence, influence, resilience, and decision-making biases. Michelle is a Charter Angel of 100 Women in Finance - a global network of almost 20,000 members. For more information, please go to www.clearripple.com.
