Automotive Cybersecurity Market Size, Outlook, Analysis Report, Regional Outlook With Forecast 2030

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive cybersecurity market valued at $7.23 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $32.41 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Factors, such as increase in need for automotive cybersecurity, government initiatives for implementing connected car technology, and cybersecurity standards becoming mandatory are expected to drive growth of the automotive cybersecurity market. However, rise in development of common platforms leading to higher risks and challenges in making secure applications restrains the market growth. Moreover, enhancing vehicle security using adaptive security and rise in complexity of car’s electronic systems are projected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market players.

Furthermore, while there are special Linux releases that focus on increased security, such as the SELinux Kernel upgrades, they do not address all elements of security and require extra hardening of the operating system. This factor is expected to limit growth the global automotive cybersecurity market during the forecast period.

Adaptive security is a cybersecurity technique that analyses behaviors and events to prevent and adapt to attacks before they occur. A business can use an adaptive security architecture to continuously analyze risk and deliver proportional enforcement that can be dialed up or down. Adaptive security, which many automobile businesses lack throughout their operations, makes it easier to protect a distributed workforce.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This study presents analytical depiction of the global automotive cybersecurity market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall automotive cybersecurity market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global automotive cybersecurity market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current automotive cybersecurity market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

