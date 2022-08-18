Digital Marketing Market Size, Share, Analysis, Value, Trends, Industry Forecast 2022-2027
Global Digital Marketing Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Adoption Of Internet-Driven Gadgets In The Forecast Period Of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Digital Marketing Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global digital marketing market size, assessing the market based on its segments like end uses and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 17.6%
The digital marketing market is being driven by the increasing adoption of internet-driven electronic devices, such as smartphones and tablets, which is encouraging the businesses to promote their brands, products, services on social media, email, and on the websites, among others. Over the forecast period, the increasing investments by advertising companies, and FMCG firms towards digital marketing strategies to reach maximum potential customers are likely to spearhead the market growth.
In terms of region, the Asia Pacific region accounts for a significant share in the market owing to the presence of large population based in emerging economies, such as India and China.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Digital marketing is defined as a technique of expanding consumer base by marketing products and services through digital channels and devices, such as smartphones and laptops. Digital marketing also involves the process of reaching potential customers using content marketing, email, and social media. It also involves communication with customers through text or multimedia devices.
On the basis of end use, the market can be segmented into:
• BFSI
• Pharmaceuticals
• Retail
• Other
The regional markets for digital marketing include:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The key trends in the digital marketing market include the technological advancements in the digital infrastructure across the world, which include the emergence of 5G backhaul technology, and availability of high-speed internet in the household via Wi-Fi.
The increasing number of young social media users is likely to be a crucial trend in the market, which is anticipated to provide impetus to the social media marketing strategies of various enterprises. Moreover, digital marketing allows BFSI sector to reach its clients to spread information about frauds, confidential contracts, and launch of new schemes. This trend is likely to bolster the reliability and dependence of the sector in digital marketing.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are iProspect, Havas SA, Publicis Sapient, VML, LLC, and RAPP Worldwide Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
