Industrial Automation Market Size, Growth, Share, Trends, Industry Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Industrial Automation Market To Be Driven By Growing Demand For Smarter Systems In The Forecast Period Of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Industrial Automation Market Size Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global industrial automation market, assessing the market based on its segments like machine vision, robotics, sensors, motion and drives, relays and switches and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/industrial-automation-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 153 billion
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 253 billion
The Asia Pacific region made a significant contribution to the global industrial automation market. This is due to the low-cost production plants of key industry players in these areas, as well as the rise of new players, particularly in China and Japan. Also, the Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at the fastest rate during the forecast period. In Asia Pacific countries like India, China, and South Korea, there is a growing demand for smarter solutions to manage industrial plants, which is driving this growth.
North America, which is followed by the Asia Pacific, accounts for a large portion of market revenue and is expected to continue to expand at a healthy rate over the forecast period. More manufacturers are adopting factory automation systems, and IoT research and development is on the rise, propelling the market forward and assisting regional growth.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
The use of control systems, such as computers or robots, and information technologies for handling procedures that were previously performed on a larger scale by humans is known as industrial automation. This allows for more direct integration of the physical world into computer-based systems, resulting in numerous benefits such as improved efficiency, control, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness.
Explore full report with table of contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/industrial-automation-market
By devices, the market is bifurcated into:
Machine Vision
Robotics
Sensors
Motion and Drives
Relays and Switches
Others
On the basis of the control system, the market is segmented into:
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
Distributed Control System (DCS)
Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)
Manufacturing Execution System (MES)
Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)
Human Machine Interface (HMI)
Others
In terms of application, the market is segregated into:
Discrete Industry, which is further subdivided into:
Automotive
Packaging
Food Processing
Textile
Others
Process Industry, which is further subdivided into:
Chemical
Power
Oil and Gas
Healthcare and Pharma
Plastic
Others
The regional markets for the product include:
North America
Europe
the Asia Pacific
Latin America
the Middle East
Africa
Market Trends
Manufacturing industries are undergoing rapid transformations as smart robots and automation-driven systems increasingly replace manual labour. Automation is seen as a necessity to meet the current demand for production. Furthermore, the market for industrial automation is driven by the demand for precise production and high quality without sacrificing quantity.
Government policies that favour manufacturing and the sector’s growth in emerging markets propel this industry forward. The market for industrial automation is growing as the need for digital transformation grows across almost all major industries, such as healthcare, transportation, and retail. The industry is expected to develop rapidly in the forecast period as the potential of IoT and interconnectivity is realised.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co., ABB Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric and Texas Instruments Incorporated. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
