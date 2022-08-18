Kredifi Launches a State of the Art Background Screening Software Platform
Kredifi Launches a State of-the-Art Background Screening Software Platform
A first in the industry, Kredifi’s new Modern Screening Software Platform is state of the art with a unique (SaaS) subscription pricing model.
If one isstressed and frustrated with transaction-based pricing, unpredictable costs, and complicated invoices, Kredifi welcomes one to a world of simplicity. With a state-of-the-art, highly automated platform, as well as competitive subscription pricing, one can focus on growing one's business without worrying about the volume of background checks and the cost.
Kredifi welcomes those to a world of simplicity: Plus, if one is tired of expensive, slow options, with little to no support for custom features or ATS integration, Kredifi can help.
With Kredifi, you’ll be able to:
- Enable checks and features quickly with microservices based architecture. Custom development, if needed, is quick and inexpensive
- Enjoy the added flexibility, speed, and savings; work with any data provider of your choice. Kredifi does not resell criminal and other data unlike some of the
other technology providers.
- Batch order capabilities with a concierge service where our team members will support you or build the ATS integration with you and your client.
- Enjoy enhanced performance and speeds with dedicated computing and storage resources; no sharing with any other CRA.
- Save significant costs with a fixed monthly fee, rather than per-transaction billing. Get complete transparency and cost predictability.
About Kredifi:
We are on a mission to bring background screening into the modern, truly mobile, individual-driven, employer-centric and global world. We are offering the software platform of tomorrow to CRAs today that prioritizes speed, simplicity, and savings. For more information visit https://kredifi.com/ or email sales@kredifi.com. To get special pricing mention this announcement.
