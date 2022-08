Kredifi Launches a State of the Art Background Screening Software Platform

A first in the industry, Kredifi’s launches a new Modern Screening Software Platform that is state of the art with a unique (SaaS) subscription pricing model.

MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kredifi Launches a State of-the-Art Background Screening Software PlatformA first in the industry, Kredifi’s new Modern Screening Software Platform is state of the art with a unique (SaaS) subscription pricing model.If one isstressed and frustrated with transaction-based pricing, unpredictable costs, and complicated invoices, Kredifi welcomes one to a world of simplicity. With a state-of-the-art, highly automated platform, as well as competitive subscription pricing, one can focus on growing one's business without worrying about the volume of background checks and the cost.Kredifi welcomes those to a world of simplicity: Plus, if one is tired of expensive, slow options, with little to no support for custom features or ATS integration, Kredifi can help.With Kredifi, you’ll be able to:- Enable checks and features quickly with microservices based architecture. Custom development, if needed, is quick and inexpensive- Enjoy the added flexibility, speed, and savings; work with any data provider of your choice. Kredifi does not resell criminal and other data unlike some of theother technology providers.- Batch order capabilities with a concierge service where our team members will support you or build the ATS integration with you and your client.- Enjoy enhanced performance and speeds with dedicated computing and storage resources; no sharing with any other CRA.- Save significant costs with a fixed monthly fee, rather than per-transaction billing. Get complete transparency and cost predictability.About Kredifi:We are on a mission to bring background screening into the modern, truly mobile, individual-driven, employer-centric and global world. We are offering the software platform of tomorrow to CRAs today that prioritizes speed, simplicity, and savings. For more information visit https://kredifi.com/ or email sales@kredifi.com. To get special pricing mention this announcement.