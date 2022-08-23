Now Is The Time To Consider A First-Time Homebuyer Loan
Superior Credit Union in Toledo, OH provides a full range of home loan solutions for first-time home buyers.TOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Superior Credit Union offers first-time homeowners the benefit of the SuperiorFirst program, which provides grant funds to offset the closing costs and down payments required for a first home purchase.
Information from Statista reflects that 81% of homes sold to first-time buyers in 2021 were to people aged 23 to 31. Approximately 48% of home buyers aged 32-41 were first-time home buyers, with these groups also the individuals most likely to be repaying student loan debt. Offering the SuperiorFirst down payment assistance program provides up to $2,000 in funding to help with closing costs and down payment assistance.
Superior Credit Union in Toledo, OH provides a full range of home loan solutions for first-time home buyers. These include loans for the purchase of a home, refinancing, and for home construction. Loan options are designed to meet the needs of people throughout the community, including FHA loans, fixed-rate mortgages, adjustable-rate mortgages, VA loans, and home equity line of credit or HELOC. Each loan offers various advantages based on the specific financial goals of the customer.
Choosing Superior Credit Union as a lender offers a comprehensive selection of first-time home buyer loan options. Talking with our home mortgage specialists ensures all homebuyers are matched with the right option in a home loan.
Superior Credit Union has locations throughout the state, including in Toledo, OH. For more information contact our mortgage team at 419.246.5911.
