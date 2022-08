Now Is The Time To Consider A First-Time Homebuyer Loan

Superior Credit Union

Superior Credit Union in Toledo, OH provides a full range of home loan solutions for first-time home buyers.

TOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Superior Credit Union offers first-time homeowners the benefit of the SuperiorFirst program, which provides grant funds to offset the closing costs and down payments required for a first home purchase.Information from Statista reflects that 81% of homes sold to first-time buyers in 2021 were to people aged 23 to 31. Approximately 48% of home buyers aged 32-41 were first-time home buyers, with these groups also the individuals most likely to be repaying student loan debt. Offering the SuperiorFirst down payment assistance program provides up to $2,000 in funding to help with closing costs and down payment assistance.Superior Credit Union in Toledo, OH provides a full range of home loan solutions for first-time home buyers. These include loans for the purchase of a home, refinancing, and for home construction. Loan options are designed to meet the needs of people throughout the community, including FHA loans, fixed-rate mortgages, adjustable-rate mortgages, VA loans, and home equity line of credit or HELOC. Each loan offers various advantages based on the specific financial goals of the customer.Choosing Superior Credit Union as a lender offers a comprehensive selection of first-time home buyer loan options. Talking with our home mortgage specialists ensures all homebuyers are matched with the right option in a home loan.Superior Credit Union has locations throughout the state, including in Toledo, OH. For more information contact our mortgage team at 419.246.5911.