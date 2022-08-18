Non-Fungible Token Global Market Estimated To Grow At 52% Rate

Non-Fungible Token Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Non-Fungible Token Global Market Report 2022”, the non-fungible token market size is expected to grow from $14.02 billion in 2021 to $21.33 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 52.1%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The non-fungible token market growth is expected to reach $82.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 40.2%. The increasing demand for digital artwork is expected to propel the growth of the non-fungible tokens (NFT) market in the coming years.

Key Trends In The Non-Fungible Token Market

The development of new platforms for a non-fungible token is shaping the non-fungible token (NFT) market. Major companies operating in the non-fungible token sector are concentrating on creating new platforms for non-fungible tokens to provide customizable exposure through a unique premium casting program. For instance, in March 2021, Tapinator, Inc., a USA-based mobile game and app developer announced that the company is developing NFT500, a premium casting service and collection platform based on blue-chip NFTs. The word casting refers to the process of viewing digital art on a physical display in the form of NFTs. The service is set to debut this summer, with a demo companion mobile version to follow later this year.

Overview Of The Non-Fungible Token Market

The non-fungible tokens (NFT) market consists of sales of non-fungible tokens by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing digital assets. NFTs are cryptographic assets on the blockchain with unique authentication codes and metadata that differentiate them from one another. NFTs represent real-world items such as art, music, in-game item, videos, and these are unique cryptographic tokens that exist on the blockchain and cannot be replicated.

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Art, Collectibles, Gaming, Metaverses, Sports, Utilities, Others

By Market Type: Primary, Secondary

By Cryptocurrency Usage: ETH, DAI, MANA, SAND, REVV, MATIC, CUBE, FOAM, Others

By Geography: The global non-fungible token market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as SemiDot Infotech, Blockchain App Factory, Cinedigm, Funko, Takung Art, WISeKey, Oriental Culture Holding, and Liquid Media.

The market report analyzes non-fungible token market size, non-fungible token global market growth drivers, non-fungible token market segments, non-fungible token market major players, non-fungible token global market growth across geographies, and non-fungible token global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

