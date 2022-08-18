Brain Computer Interface Market to Reach US$3.3 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 14.2% CAGR | EMOTIV, ANT Neuro

Brain Computer Interface Market Size by 2027

SHERIDAN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Brain Computer Interface Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global brain computer interface market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global brain computer interface market size reached US$ 1.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% during 2022-2027.

Industry Overview and Application:

A brain-computer interface (BCI) assists in supplementing, replacing, enhancing, restoring, and improving the functions of the central nervous system (CNS). It is used for acquiring, translating, and analyzing brain signals into commands using an artificial output device. BCI restores or replaces useful functions of patients suffering from neuromuscular disorders, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, cerebral palsy, or spinal cord injury. The interface is also used for rehabilitation after stroke or other disorders. As a result, it is used extensively to control and communicate with patients with locked-in syndrome (LIS) or severe paralysis.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Receive A Full PDF Sample Copy Of Report:( Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://www.imarcgroup.com/brain-computer-interface-market/requestsample

Brain Computer Interface Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s, epilepsy, and Parkinson’s disease, represents one of the key factors primarily driving the market growth. Apart from this, BCI finds applications in controlling smart home applications and activities, such as opening and closing doors and windows, which is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the interface is witnessing extensive demand across the military and defense sectors due to its high accuracy and reliability and improved security monitoring, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides this, the burgeoning investments in research and development (R&D) activities by key players, the increasing geriatric population, and rapid technological advancements are some factors bolstering global market growth.

Brain Computer Interface Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global brain computer interface market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Brain Computer Interface Market key players include:

• Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc.

• ANT Neuro

• Compumedics Limited

• EMOTIV

• Medtronic plc

• Natus Medical Incorporated

• NeuroSky Inc.

• Nihon Kohden Corporation

• NIRx Medical Technologies LLC

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4025&flag=F

TOC for the Brain Computer Interface Market Research Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Brain Computer Interface Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global brain computer interface market on the basis of product, application and region.

Brain Computer Interface Market by Product:

• Invasive BCI

• Partially invasive BCI

• Non-invasive BCI

Brain Computer Interface Market by Application:

• Healthcare

• Smart Home Control

• Communication and Control

• Entertainment and Gaming

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4025&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19 • Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

360-degree camera market: https://bit.ly/3oejfrc

Mobile Virtualization Market: https://bit.ly/3Pk3w4S

Encryption Software Market: https://bit.ly/3pebBh3

Smart Highway Market: https://bit.ly/3Ae8agH

CubeSat Market: https://www.tradove.com/blog/CubeSat-Market-Growth-Trends-Share-Industry-Analysis-by-2027-1.html

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.