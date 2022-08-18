Global Passive Fire Protection Market Growth Trajectory

Passive Fire Protection Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Passive Fire Protection Global Market Report 2022”, the passive fire protection market share is expected to grow from $3.99 billion in 2021 to $4.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The passive fire protection industry growth is expected to reach $5.73 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.7%. The growing construction sector is driving the growth of the passive fire protection market.

Key Trends In The Passive Fire Protection Market

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the passive fire protection market. Major companies operating in the passive fire protection sector are focused on developing technological solutions for passive fire protection to strengthen their position. For instance, in November 2020, Honeywell, a US-based company that mainly operates in building technologies launched new suite of Connected Life Safety Services (CLSS), a cloud platform for fire safety systems. The platform is intended to help fire professionals avoid downtime, demonstrate compliance, and shorten the time it takes to design, install, commission, inspect, maintain, and report life safety equipment.

Passive Fire Protection Market Overview

The passive fire protection market consists of sales of passive fire protection products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are integrated into the building structure for stability, as well as into the walls and floors to divide the building into manageable risk compartments. Passive fire prevention is a part of any fire safety system that prevents a fire from spreading by protecting firefighters and allowing inhabitants to flee.

Passive Fire Protection Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Cementitious Materials, Intumescent Coating, Fireproofing Cladding, Others

• By Application: Structural, Compartmentation, Opening Protection, Firestopping Material

• By End-User: Oil And Gas, Construction, Industrial, Warehousing, Others

• By Geography: The global passive fire protection market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as 3M, PPG Industries Inc., Sherwin-Williams, Rotarex Firetec, Specified Technologies Inc., Contego International Inc., Mercor Tecresa, Lloyd Insulations (India) Limited, Hempel A/S, Rudolf Hensel GmbH, Hilti, Akzo Nobel N.V., No-Burn Inc., Promat, Isolatek International, Envirograf, RPM International Inc., and Albi Protective Coatings.

Passive Fire Protection Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of passive fire protection market. The market report analyzes passive fire protection global market size, passive fire protection global market growth drivers, passive fire protection global market segments, passive fire protection market major players, passive fire protection market growth across geographies, and passive fire protection market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The passive fire protection market analysis enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

