Virtual Private Network (VPN) Global Market Estimated To Grow At 19% Rate

Virtual Private Network (VPN) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Virtual Private Network (VPN) Global Market Report 2022”, the virtual private network (VPN) market share is expected to grow from $38.56 billion in 2021 to $45.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.0%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The VPN market is expected to reach $91.20 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.7%. The increasing cyberattacks is expected to drive the growth of the virtual private network market in the coming years.

Key Trends In The Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

Growing technological advancements are gaining the popularity in the market. The virtual private network providers are increasing investments in VPN technologies to provide fast and uninterrupted internet connectivity and remote accessibility. For instance, in 2020, Microsoft Corporation, a US-based technology company has integrated advanced features in its VPN Gateway. This Microsoft Azure VPN Gateway connects the user's surrounding networks via site-to-site VPNs, similar to how the user connects to a remote branch office. In operating systems such as Linux and Windows, this feature allows an end-user from a remote location to maintain user profiles in the central database.

Overview Of The Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

The market consists of sales of VPN software and solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provides an encrypted connection over the internet from a device to a network. The encrypted connection helps in the secure transmission of sensitive data, protects against unauthorized traffic monitoring, and allows the user to work remotely. The virtual private network gives users private internet access, web security, and global remote access for multinational corporations, large corporations, and electronic devices.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: IP VPN, Mobile VPN, Cloud VPN, Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS)

• By Component: Solution, Services

• By Connectivity: Site-To-Site, Remote Access, Extranet

• By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

• By End-User: BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Telecom And IT, Government, Others

•By Geography: The global virtual private network (VPN) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, Golden Frog, Juniper Networks, Microsoft Corporation, Safer Social Ltd, Avast, Citrix Systems, Columbitech, Google, IBM Corporation, NetMotion Software, WatchGuard Technologies, Array Networks, NCP Engineering, BlackBerry, Smith Micro Software, and GZ Systems Ltd.

