Education and Learning Analytics Market Size Expected To Reach USD 73.98 Billion at a CAGR of 16.1% By 2028

Education & Learning Analytics Market Size – USD 22.87 Bn in 2020, Growth - CAGR of 16.1%, Demand for adaptive & personalized learning among students rising.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing trends of smart learning along with the rising adoption of cloud based services is propelling the market growth.

The Global Education and Learning Analytics Market is forecast to reach USD 73.98 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Education and Learning Analytics helps instructors and educators for formulating teaching strategies to support students effectively.

The system is a unique technology that is used in the education industry for setting content as per the local needs of the students in different parts of the world. Education and Learning Analytics based on analytics types such as Predictive analytics, Prescriptive analytics, and Descriptive analytics. The rising demand for smart education market is booming this Education and Learning Analytics market.

The favorable circumstances in the Education and Learning Analytics lie with the need for data-driven decisions and Mobile Learning to improve education quality. The rising applications in educational institutes and Enterprise/corporate industry verticals are boosting the market of such technology.

The artificial intelligence technology in Education and Learning Analytics has various applications such as People acquisition and retention, Performance management, Curriculum development and intervention, Budget and finance management, Operations management, and others, which is helping in the market growth of the Education and Learning Analytics.

The lack of skilled resources to manage education solution & high initial investment and lack of awareness of Education and Learning Analytics processes is acting as a market restraint.

The factors mentioned above jointly create opportunities for market growth, while factors such as lack of executive understanding act challenge in the implementation of such a solution add limitations in the market. However, each element would have a specific impact on the market during the forecast period.

In Europe, due to the sudden rise in the adoption of Education and Learning Analytics for various applications in the education sector, along with growing demand in the corporate sector, the market for such a technologically advanced Learning Analytics is propelling at a fast rate. The rising economy in counties like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom due to favorable political, social, and economic conditions is helping the market to grow.

Key participants: IBM, TIBCO, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, SAS Institute, Tableau Software, MicroStrategy, Alteryx, Qlik, SABA software, and Blackboard among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Enterprise/corporate industry vertical held the largest market share of 59.2% in the year 2020. The adoption of these solutions in the banking sector is expected to observe high growth, primarily attributed to the expanding use of core banking systems that estimate digital credit for customers based on their profile.

• The Operations management segment is forecasted to witness the highest CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period. This segment is rising since it permits access to interactive and easy-to-analyze live statistics about the learner and emphasize more on improvement areas. Raised awareness of these benefits is expected to drive the approval of such analytics techniques in the academics sector shortly.

• Predictive analytics segment is forecasted to witness the highest CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period. China became the largest consumer of this segment, as Predictive analytics developed as a promising field, presenting insights to students and teachers for adopting enhanced practices to advance performance.

• Europe is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period. Countries like Germany, France, UK, and Belgium are rapidly catching up due to the presence of a plentiful number of solution manufacturers of this market. The countries in this region have a high demand for technological system, which is propelling the market growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Education and Learning Analytics Market on the basis of Analytics, deployment type, application, industry vertical and region:

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• On-Premises Deployment

• Cloud-Based Deployment

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• People acquisition and retention

• Curriculum development and intervention

• Performance management

• Budget and finance management

• Operations management

• Others

Analytics Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Predictive analytics

• Prescriptive analytics

• Descriptive analytics

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Academic

• Higher Education

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• MEA

• Latin America

Thank you for reading our report. For customization or any query regarding the report, kindly connect with us. Our team will make sure you the report best suited to your needs.