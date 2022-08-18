IoT Insurance Market to Reach $304.31 billion by 2027- Trends and Growth, Segmentation and Key Companies

IoT Insurance Market

Growing use of IoT products is predicted to be the major driving factor for the global IoT insurance market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in adoption of IoT in developed and developing economies, increase in demand for cloud platform and other value-added services in the insurance industry, and surge in investment in IoT by insurance companies drive the growth of the global IoT insurance market. On the other hand, security and privacy issues and lack of knowledge among workers impede the growth to some extent. However, upsurge in need of insurance for various IoT enabled applications is expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

According to the report, the global IoT insurance industry was estimated at $8.63 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $304.31 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 57.1% from 2019 to 2027.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 266 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10149

Based on insurance type, the property & casualty insurance segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the global IoT insurance market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2027, owing to increase in adoption of smart home across the world. Simultaneously, the life & health insurance segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 58.6% from 2019 to 2027. Increase in need of data generated from fitness trackers, smartphones and smartwatches among the insurance companies for calculating and estimating the premium of policies drive the segment growth.

Based on component, the solution segment contributed to around two-thirds of the global IoT insurance market share in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. This is due to the fact that various insurance companies started adopting several new technologies, such as machine learning and predictive analytics for increasing the capabilities of claim management process. The service segment, on the other hand, would also register the fastest CAGR of 58.9% throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in use of IoT solutions in insurance sector and rise in need for IoT technology services

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Based on region, North America had the major share in 2019, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global IoT insurance market. This is due to presence of large number of insurance companies in the U.S. and Canada and availability of high speed internet connection across the province. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR of 59.8% by 2027. This is due to increase in adoption of connected medical devices like wearables and fitness trackers among individuals in this region.

The key players operating in the global IoT insurance market include Accenture PLC, Aeris Group Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., Concirrus, Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE and Telit. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their foothold in the IoT insurance market industry.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10149

Covid-19 scenario-

• The outbreak of the pandemic led to rise in adoption of digital technology among insurance provider companies to receive client information for claim management. This, in turn, has impacted the global IoT insurance market positively.

• This drift is likely to continue post pandemic as well, since most insurance provider companies have been adopting IoT technology to delivers usage-based-insurance services.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10149

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Other Trending Report :

1. Claytronics Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.