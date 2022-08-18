Paraformaldehyde Market Growth and In-Depth Analysis by Top Manufacturers - Alfa Aesar, Alpha Chemika, Caldic, Celanese

Reports And Data

The Rising demand for paraformaldehyde in the agriculture sector, growing use in fumigants, disinfectants, fertilizers, and pesticides are Drives Growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has recently published a novel research report on global Paraformaldehyde Market covering current market scenario and market developments between 2019 and 2030. The report offers in-depth analysis of historical and latest market trends along with revenue growth, market size, drivers, restraints, limitations and opportunities. The report is well curated using statistical methods such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Force and presented using tables, graphs, charts, figures and other pictorial representations to help user understand the market dynamics. The data is collected using extensive primary and secondary research which is evaluated by experts and professionals in the industry.

Paraformaldehyde (PFA) is the smallest polyoxymethylene – the polymerization product of formaldehyde – which forms as a white precipitate in aqueous formaldehyde solutions when stored in a cool place. The substance is a poly-acetal and has a pungent odor similar to formaldehyde. It can be depolymerized to formaldehyde gas through process of dry heating, and, to formaldehyde solution using water, along with an acid or base. High-purity formaldehyde solutions that are derived through these processes are widely used as a fixative in histology, pathology, and microscopy. The depolymerized form of paraformaldehyde is used as a disinfectant, fumigant, pesticide, and fungicide

Key Companies in the market include: Alfa Aesar, Alpha Chemika, Caldic, Celanese, Chemanol, Ekta International, Merck, Yinhe Chemical, Interatlas Chemical Inc., Hebei Yuhang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Nantong Jiangtian Chemical Co., Ltd., Jinan Xiangrui Chemical Co., Ltd., Stormmax ASSP Ltd., Chemicals Factory, GFS Chemical, Shanghai Orgpharma Chemical Co., Ltd., Changzhou Koye Chemical Co., Ltd., Linyi Ruifeng Machinery Co., Ltd., Asia Chemical Company, Pure Chemistry Scientific Inc., Tianjin Yuanlong Chemical Industry Co.

Report Overview: The materials and chemicals industry revenue has rapidly expanded over the recent past. The global Paraformaldehyde Market is expected to register robust revenue growth during the forecast period, 2019-2030. Revenue growth of the global market is significantly driven by factors such as high demand for raw materials and chemicals across various sectors including food and beverages, paper pulp, chemicals and medical, biotechnology and pharmaceutical and rapid urbanization and industrial developments worldwide. In addition, increasing per capita income, rising investments by public and private organizations and rising demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products due to rising awareness about carbon emissions are expected to boost global market growth during the forecast period.

Substantial revenue growth of the global paraformaldehyde market is attributed to factors such as rising demand for paraformaldehyde in the agriculture, medical, paints & coatings, papermaking, printing, oil & gas, and chemical industries. Paraformaldehyde is used as a disinfectant, as well as hardening and waterproofing agent. It is used in making adhesives, lubricants, resins, thermoplastics, automotive topcoats & finishes, agrochemicals such as fertilizers, pesticides, and fungicides, and wooden products such as plywood and furniture. Paraformaldehyde acts as finishing resins for paper and textiles; as insulating varnishes for electrical parts; as driers and glossing agents for paints & coatings; and as fixatives in cell culture studies.

Market Segmentation:

Purity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

91%-93%

95%-97%

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Resins

Agrochemicals

Medical

Photographic films

Papermaking

Paints & Coatings

Oil field chemicals

Lubricant additives

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

US.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

