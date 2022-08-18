(Video) Iran’s water shortage crisis reaching dangerously high levels

The people of Shahrekord in southwest Iran took to the streets on Monday, August 16, protesting severe water shortages in this and other cities of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province. Protesters were chanting anti-regime slogans against mullahs corruption. The Shahrekord protesters were seen chanting “Death to Raisi!” in a clear reference to regime President Ebrahim Raisi and his failed policies one year into his tenure. Also, farmers in Isfahan were protesting severe water shortages for the second day. Water shortages are not only limited to the people of Shahrekord or Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, which one day was among Iran’s richest areas of water sources. According to regime officials, at least 300 cities across Iran are facing water shortages. The brave people, esp. women, of Shahr-e Kord took to the streets to protest water cut-offs. Chanting “Death to Raisi” & “we get our rights only by taking to the streets,” they confronted the Iran regime’s repressive forces. I urge compatriots to support them. Locals are describing this as “Land Death” and a “silent earthquake” in the making. Iran’s natural infrastructure is destroyed and experts believe Iran will be uninhabitable in 50 years. But the regime’s priorities are atomic bombs and exporting terrorism.

If there is a popular government in Iran, the water crisis will surely be resolved, and the first and most accessible way to invest in the agriculture sector.

THE villages drinking water is currently supplied with tankers, and millions of people are forced to leave their villages and go to the cities due to lack of water and the regime did nothing about it.” — MEK

PARIS, FRANCE, August 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK) reported that the people of Shahrekord in southwest Iran took to the streets on Monday, August 16, protesting severe water shortages in this and other cities of Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari province.Protesters quickly began chanting anti-regime slogans, criticizing the mullahs for their corruption and crimes, and holding the entire apparatus accountable for the nation’s long-standing miseries.The Shahrekord protesters were specifically seen chanting “Death to Raisi!” in a clear reference to regime President Ebrahim Raisi and his failed policies one year into his tenure. On this very day, farmers in Isfahan were also protesting severe water shortages for the second consecutive day. Maryam Rajavi : the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) send a message to protesters in Shahr-e Kord, "The brave people, esp. women, of Shahr-e Kord took to the streets to protest water cut-offs. Chanting “Death to Raisi” & “we earn our rights only by taking to the streets,” they confronted the Iran regime’s repressive forces. I urge all compatriots to support them."Among the environmental disasters in Iran due to the mullahs’ four decades of disastrous policies, the water shortage crisis stands out, and it has been years in the making.A large portion of Iran’s population suffering from water shortages has triggered numerous protests and uprisings by farmers and people from all walks of life.This was vivid in the protests of Khuzestan province in July 2021 and Isfahan’s farmers in November 2021. The situation has escalated to new levels this year.Back in April, the people of Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari province protested the regime’s “water mafia” in their demonstrations in Shahrekord.They were demanding regime officials end their policies of diverting their province’s water resources for their own interests and projects related to the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC).In response, Raisi rushed to Shahrekord on June 9 in a desperate attempt to deescalate tensions through a series of hollow promises.“We have plans to provide water for the province. They have been scheduled to deliver solutions this year, and hopefully, by the end of the year, we will see definitely see results which the people will be informed about,” he claimed when arriving at the Sharekord airport.The result of these hollow promises has been nothing but conditions only deteriorating even further for the people of Shahrekord. If they initially had water shortages for their agriculture, they now don’t have running water in their homes.This is exactly why locals have been heavily criticizing Raisi himself in their more recent demonstrations and protests.Water shortages are not only limited to the people of Shahrekord or Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, which one day was among Iran’s richest areas of water sources. According to regime officials, at least 300 cities across Iran are facing severe water shortages.There are also reports that many villages will lose all their residents as a result of this water crisis, and around 7,000 villages will be dependent on trucks as their own source of drinking water.Although the destruction of Iran’s environment has continued as a result of the mullahs’ rule, the severe water shortage crisis and grim future are by far the most dangerous of these dilemmas.The regime’s uncontrolled dam construction aiming to fill the pockets of the corrupt IRGC, alongside unbridled extraction from underground water sources, has resulted in strategic setbacks for Iran’s water sources.This has severely damaged the country’s lakes and wetlands and resulted in land subsidence across the country, including even in the capital Tehran.Locals are describing this phenomenon as “Land Death” and a “silent earthquake” in the making. Iran’s natural infrastructure is literally being destroyed and experts are predicting Iran will be uninhabitable in 50 years.If there is a popular government in Iran, the water crisis will undoubtedly be resolved, and the first and most accessible way to invest in the agriculture sector.Mechanizing Iran’s agriculture with a drip irrigation system and the pressurized system will save a lot of water.For example, in Persian Gulf countries, there is not even a seasonal river or a lake. The water of cities such as Dubai, which is located in a desert much drier than the deserts of Iran, is supplied by the Persian Gulf.Therefore, it is possible to invest in the water sector and save the land of Iran from extinction and destruction.But the regime’s priorities are acquiring atomic bombs, exporting terrorism and fundamentalism, and developing ballistic missiles.There are thousands of villages that are currently supplied with drinking water by tankers, and millions of Iranians are forced to leave their cities and villages and go to the slums or large cities due to lack of water, and the regime has done nothing for them.

Iran Kohgiluyeh and Boyer Ahmad provinces have some of the country's main water resources Yet its people are faced with critical water shortages in Shahrekord.