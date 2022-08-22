Forest Hills Lab Expands Pipeline and Readies for Clinical Development
HONG KONG, S.A.R., August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forest Hills Lab (FHL) is an innovative regenerative medicine company seeking to improve the quality of life of our rapidly aging society. FHL’s Neuro-Med division, which is a therapeutic drug development platform focused on neurodegenerative diseases, today announces the expansion of its pipeline and updates to its clinical development programs.
The FHL pipeline has been expanded from two to eight candidates. This expansion reflects the fact that neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease are heterogenous and will likely require multiple approaches for effective treatment. The expanded pipeline also supports FHL’s platform business model to enable the company to rapidly develop its candidates and form strategic alliances with multiple partners to accelerate the pipeline’s development. The pipeline candidates today encompass various disease-modifying mechanisms of action, and both new and refocused drugs. Aside from oral delivery, multiple candidates have also shown promising preclinical data when intranasally delivered, which may enable more efficient delivery past the blood brain barrier.
Multiple candidates of FHL’s pipeline were licensed from Dr. Kalipada Pahan’s lab at Rush University. Pahan, who is also on FHL’s Scientific Advisory Board, said, “We are excited to continue our partnership with Forest Hills Lab to bring our lab’s discoveries to neurodegenerative disease patients in need. These candidates showed effects including a reduction of alpha-synuclein and amyloid-beta levels in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s animal models, respectively. We are hopeful that these effects will translate well during clinical development.”
Additionally, FHL is preparing for clinical development for several of its pipeline programs. FHL-301 is a refocused drug that is preparing to proceed into Phase II trials for Parkinson’s disease patients. FHL-101 is a New Chemical Entity which has recently received Investigational New Drug approval to proceed with Phase I trial while FHL-201 is also nearing readiness to initiate Phase I studies.
“We are proud that FHL has made excellent progress entering clinical development for our lead drug candidate soon after another drug candidate was cleared to commence Phase 2 trial last year. Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease represent an extraordinary burden to patients and society at large. We are hopeful that FHL’s therapies may become effective, patient-friendly, disease-modifying treatments in the near future,” said Alex Yang, Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Forest Hills Lab.
About Forest Hills Lab
Forest Hills Lab is an innovative regenerative medicine company seeking to improve the quality of life of our rapidly aging society. FHL is comprised of two divisions: Neuro-Med and Cos-Med. FHL’s Neuro-Med division is a therapeutic drug development platform focused on neurodegenerative diseases with high unmet need. FHL’s Cos-Med division develops and markets a comprehensive line of aesthetics products globally.
Forest Hills Lab’s largest shareholder is Mstone Partners, an entrepreneurial biotech incubator in the form of a holding company which owns and manages a portfolio of drug development companies. Mstone focuses on pediatric and repurposed drugs, rare and neurodegenerative diseases, and innovative technologies for targeted indications. Since its inception in 2016, Mstone has invested in two US and one HK company, which are now in advanced clinical-stages with the US FDA. Mstone has also established a number of portfolio companies under the Curestone Platform, which manages a portfolio of drug development companies in a centralized, hub-and-spoke model.
For more information, please visit https://foresthillslab.com/.
Media Contact
Andrew O
Forest Hills Lab
andrewo@foresthillslab.com