Government of Canada applies AI Governance to mitigate risks in Procurement with NuEnergy.ai's Machine Trust Platform
We are pleased to be expanding our partnership with the Government of Canada to utilize NuEnergy MTP to deploy guardrails and build trust in AI machines.”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NuEnergy.ai is implementing a third large-scale AI governance project with the Government of Canada, deploying the Machine Trust Platform™ (MTP) within Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC).
— Niraj Bhargava, NuEnergy.ai CEO
NuEnergy is already working with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) and all three contracts are part of the Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC) program’s R&D innovation testing stream.
This project recognizes PSPC’s belief that AI solutions have tremendous potential in many areas of the government's internal servicing and administration. Since these AI tools could be sourced by various departments for specific purposes, it is important that both the sourcing and usage be governed responsibly.
Active collaboration on this pilot initiative which is developing guardrails with the Machine Trust Platform will help ensure disciplined governance that can be applied to relevant PSPC-supported AI procurements across the Government of Canada.
NuEnergy delivered AI Governance executive education and facilitated workshops to co-create a framework for responsible AI governance of procurement activities, which included participation from other departments of the Government of Canada.
The NuEnergy MTP software is designed to support the ethical and transparent governance and measurement of artificial intelligence (AI) deployments. The MTP is a Canadian tech innovation that gives organizations configurable one-stop access to qualified, globally-sourced AI governance measurements and assessments. “We are pleased to be expanding our partnership with the Government of Canada to utilize NuEnergy MTP to deploy guardrails and build trust in AI machines.” said Niraj Bhargava, CEO of NuEnergy.ai. He adds, “NuEnergy’s MTP is being continuously enhanced based on feedback from the Government of Canada and their wide variety of AI Use Cases.”
The NuEnergy Machine Trust Platform™ measures essential trust parameters including privacy, ethics, transparency, and bias and protects against the risks of AI drift. Global standards, including the Government of Canada Algorithmic Impact Assessment (AIA), are integrated into the platform, which can be customized to include other relevant governance standards.
Christian Siregar, a NuEnergy faculty member and AI measurement expert, adds, “As the Artificial Intelligence and Data Act and Bill C27 come into effect, all organizations bound by the act who are procuring AI will need to take action to ensure ethical governance frameworks and monitoring are in place. Our platform is evolving to also address the need for conformity assessments and compliance with these important regulations.”
Under the ISC initiative, which supports the scale-up and growth of Canada's innovators, NuEnergy.ai’s MTP can now be deployed in Government of Canada departments to test and improve the innovation to help commercialize their offering which monitors the trustworthiness of an organization’s AI data, development and implementation. The implementation of a configured platform follows education on AI Governance and an AI Governance Framework co-creation process.
With a distributed team based in Ottawa, Waterloo, Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver, NuEnergy.ai focuses exclusively on providing the education, frameworks, and tools that companies and governments need to properly govern, manage, and mitigate the risks of their growing deployments of AI.
About NuEnergy.ai
NuEnergy.ai is a Canadian Artificial Intelligence management software and professional services firm that helps build guardrails for organizations that develop or deploy AI to mitigate risk and maintain trust. The team co-creates AI Governance frameworks with clients based on leading international principles and standards, then openly and transparently integrates its ‘machine trust’ measurement and qualified software techniques built on a patent-pending methodology. An independent AI Governance company, NuEnergy.ai is pre-qualified for the Government of Canada’s ISC Program and the TBS/PSPC AI Source List, and integrates the Treasury Board directive – Algorithmic Impact Assessment (AIA) – into its platform for clients. Learn more at http://nuenergy.ai/.
About PSPC
Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) plays an important role in the daily operations of the Government of Canada as a key provider of services for federal departments and agencies. It supports them in the achievement of their mandated objectives as their central purchasing agent, linguistic authority, real property manager, treasurer, accountant, integrity adviser, and pay and pension administrator. The department's vision is to excel in government operations, and our strategic outcome and mission is to deliver high-quality, central programs and services that ensure sound stewardship on behalf of Canadians and meet the program needs of federal institutions. Learn more at https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/apropos-about/prps-bt-eng.html
Nitish Bhardwaj
NuEnergy.ai
email us here