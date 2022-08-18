Plastic Compounding Market Expected to Dominate the Industry with Largest Revenue Share in the Coming Years

Plastic Compounding Market Growth

Increase in production of lightweight automobiles and surge in infrastructure development have fueled the growth of the global plastic compounding market

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in production of lightweight automobiles and Increase in infrastructure development have propelled the growth of the global plastic compounding market. By end use, the packaging segment held the lion’s share in 2018. Conversely, polyethylene segment, by type would manifest the fastest growth rate by 2026. Moreover, Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2018, and would continue to dominate throughout the study period.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Plastic Compounding Market Forecast by Polymer Type (Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyurethane (PU), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), and Other Polymers) and End Use (Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Electrical & Electronics, Medical, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global plastic compounding market was estimated at $565.41 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $932.33 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an in-depth analysis of top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5288

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The plastic compounding market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the plastic compounding market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the plastic compounding market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The market is segmented into polypropylene, polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, polystyrene and expanded polystyrene, polyethylene terephthalate, polyurethane, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, and other polymers. The polypropylene segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the total market. On the other hand, the polyethylene segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the study period.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Speak with an Analyst to learn more: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/5288

Some ruling enterprises in the global plastic compounding market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global plastic compounding industry include Celanese Corporation, SABIC, Kingfa Sci. and Tech. Co., Ltd., Solvay SA, DowDuPont Inc., Covestro AG, Asahi Kasei Corporation.

The packaging segment contributed to more than one-third of the total market share in 2018 and is expected to retain its top status during the forecast period. This is owing to the increased customer focus on hygiene, protection, contamination, and ease of transportation. The building & construction segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the period 2019–2026.

Major Inclusions-

• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.

• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.

• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.

• The forecasted market outlook of the plastic compounding market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.

• The COVID-19 impact on the plastic compounding market

• Post-sales support and free customization

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plastic-compounding-market/purchase-options

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.