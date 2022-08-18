Subscription E-commerce Market Expanding at a CAGR of 68.40% during 2022-2027

Subscription E-commerce Market

According to IMARC Group latest report, The global subscription e-commerce market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 68.40% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Subscription E-commerce Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027, ″offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on subscription E-commerce market size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global subscription e-commerce market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 68.40% during 2022-2027.

Subscription e-commerce is a business model that aids customers in subscribing to products or services they need on a recurring basis online. It comprises the sales involves the selling of subscription-based e-commerce products and services generally offered buying partners, organizations, and sole traders on their apps or websites. It provides several benefits, including a consistent revenue stream, increased customer retention, cash flow management, and relationship engagement. by entities that impel consumers to enroll on their apps or websites, including partnerships, organizations, and sole traders. It utilizes the power of these recurring customer relationships to offer products, such as razors and computer software. Additionally, a result, it is extensively applied to the clothing, fashion, healthcare, food and beverage, and entertainment industries. also provides several benefits, including a consistent revenue stream, increased customer retention, cash flow management, and relationship engagement. Therefore, it is extensively applied to clothing, fashion, healthcare, food and beverage, and entertainment.

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and the following global implementation of mandatory lockdown restrictions had positively impacted the global subscription e-commerce market. The rising consumer and businesses’ inclination towards online channels for purchasing essential and non-essential products due to the easy access to numerous e-commerce websites and the temporary closure of physical stores is boosting the market growth. However, the market faced a few challenges, such as production delays as a result of disruptions in the supply chain channels, thereby hampering the supply of raw materials and components.

The global market is majorly driven by significant growth in the e-commerce sector. Along with this, the increasing internet penetration led by and the growing adoption of smartphones-using population across the globe is significantly supporting its demand. Moreover, the rising popularity of social media and digital media, such as over-the-top (OTT) platforms, is creating a positive market outlook. In addition to this, the emergence of long-term subscription services across industries, including food and beverage, personal grooming, cosmetics, and apparel, for developing customer loyalty and expanding their user base is providing a boost to the market growth. Moreover, increasing penetration of social media trends and the rising popularity of digital media streaming via several OTT platforms are creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market further include rapid urbanization and industrialization digitization, the increasing investments by leading players to improve the overall implementation of 4G and 5G infrastructure technology, for connectivity, extensive utilization of installed mobile applications , growing trading activities due to globalization, and the growing technological awareness among customers and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Amazon.com Inc.

• Blue Apron Holdings

• Dollar Shave Club

• Farmhouse Delivery

• Netflix Inc.

• Personalized Beauty Discovery Inc

Subscription E-commerce Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, subscription type, application, payment mode and end user.

Breakup by Subscription Type:

• Service Subscription

• Subscription Box

• Digital Content Subscription

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Beauty and Personal Care

• Food and Beverage

• Clothing and Fashion

• Entertainment

• Health and Fitness

Breakup by Payment Mode:

• Online

• Offline

Breakup by End User:

• Women

• Men

• Kids

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

