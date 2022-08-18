The Future is Female: Fusion Movement’s New E-Book Explores Female Primacy and the Divine Feminine Power
The book is split into three sections focusing on how women can use their power and curate one-sided female-driven polyamorous relationships.
Female Primacy is unapologetic about the apparent one-sidedness of female polyamory, keeping in mind that everything about humanity starts with femaleness while maleness is a secondary add-on.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the last few decades, women’s empowerment and advocacy for women’s rights have dominated headlines. The Fusion Movement wants to bring attention to the power of the Divine Feminine through their new book, How Women Can Have Their Cake & Eat It Too: A Guide to Emotional Monogamy and Sexual Freedom in Relationships. Released in 2022, the book is split into three sections focusing on how women can use their power and curate one-sided female-driven polyamorous relationships.
— Fusion Polyamory
Fusion Polyamory readers will find a narrative set outlining the Dual Mating Pattern of Females in chapter one, Sperm Competition Among Males in chapter two, and Curating the One-Sided Female-Driven Polyamorous Relationship in chapter three. Each of these chapters offers a framework within which partners and single women can work to employ more female primacy in their personal and sexual relationships and a deeper understanding of the stigmas surrounding nonmonogamy.
Fusion Polyamory represents an expansive view of female sexuality and challenges the traditional model of monogamy. As traditional gender roles consistently face new challenges by men and women, more diverse relationships have become commonplace. However, the stigma of non-nuclear family dynamics remains. The book deems education necessary. The book's opening chapter states, “In 2020, the average age for marriage was approximately 31 years. This is a relatively massive jump compared to 1970 when most married by age 20.”
Female-led relationships and female primacy assert that women should drive sexual relationships. Patriarchal roles diametrically oppose the natural state of sex. All humans are born from a woman's womb. All humans begin as a female in the womb. Primacy acknowledges females’ natural leadership qualities and counters the unsustainable male model of conquest and domination.
“Female Primacy is unapologetic about the apparent one-sidedness of female polyamory, keeping in mind that everything about humanity starts with femaleness while maleness is a secondary add-on.”
This revolutionary book is a must-read for anyone who wants to learn more about how they can empower themselves and their partner(s) through understanding female primacy and the movement toward non-traditional relationships.
The Fusion Movement’s goal to empower women stems from the belief that non-traditional relationships and polyamory are more innate in human beings than monogamous relationships. However, the understanding is that polyamorous relationships must hold value for both partners to be successful. Not only are the ideas presented rooted in science (hormones, anthropological studies, etc.), but they are also shown in an educational format that prepares readers for making life changes that suit their needs.
About Fusion Movement
Fusion Movement was started as an in-depth look into women’s sexual function. The
sexual function is known as “Female Primacy.” The Fusion movement aims to understand “the big picture” and the point at which aspects of society fuse (sexuality, culture, inclusivity, confidence, sexual autonomy, consent, emotions, empowerment, and holding space). The complexities and nuances of women’s sexuality are embraced rather than tolerated. The Fusion Movement dedicates its mission to proactive change and power dynamics. The brand is about sex and the abstract ways sexuality can be expressed. Sensuality, red lipstick (to indicate arousal), teasing, and restraints are accepted and acknowledged. Women can identify as women and still be masculine or feminine, or both. Their sexual prowess is observed, acknowledged, listened to, and not judged. The Fusion Movement intends to make a positive impact by helping businesses, brands, and organizations. The movement works with nonprofits and partners with nonprofits related to women’s rights, anti-sex trafficking, women’s health, and activism. Fusion Movement works with nonprofits and partners with nonprofits related to women's shelters, women's reproductive rights, and activism. They spread general awareness campaigns concerning women’s issues and align in solidarity with other women’s movements.
Those interested can learn more about The Fusion Movement book can begin by clicking here.
Nadya Rousseau
Alter New Media LLC
+1 310-853-3798
email us here