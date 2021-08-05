Defibrillator Market Size to Cross US$ 10,997 Mn by 2021 | 8.05 % CAGR Growth (with COVID-19 Analysis): Market.us

Defibrillator Market Growth | Demonstrates A Spectacular Growth By 2031

The global defibrillators market accounted for USD 10,997 million in 2021. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.05% between 2023 to 2032.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the number of cardiac arrests increasing every year, the demand for defibrillators is also on the rise. The global defibrillators market accounted for USD 10,997 million in 2021. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.05% between 2023 to 2032.

One of the main drivers of this market growth is the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. In 2018, around 17.9 million people died from cardiovascular disease, making it the leading cause of death worldwide. A large portion of these deaths could be prevented with early intervention and treatment, which is where defibrillators come in. Defibrillators are devices that deliver an electric shock to the heart in order to restore normal heart rhythm. They can be used both in hospitals and by first responders in emergency situations.

Defibrillator Market Analysis and Size

The topmost companies in the Global Defibrillator Market are commonly focused on innovative opportunities associated to the invention and supply. Some of the major market players include

Medtronic

Schiller AG

Abbott

Stryker

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Nihon Kohden Corporation

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Other Key Players

Defibrillator Market : Taxonomy

By Product Type

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD)

- T-ICD

- S-ICD

External Defibrillators (ED)

- Automated ED

- Manual ED

- Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators

By End-use

- Pre Hospital

- Hospital

- Alternate Care Market

- Public Access Market

- Home Healthcare

Geographical Analysis

The countries covered in the Defibrillator market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific (APAC), is the dominant market for Defibrillator due to the high supply and demand for Defibrillator supplies. North America is forecast to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period 2022-2032, due to the growing production expansion.

