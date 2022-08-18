Submit Release
Olivia Hartwell Collins's newly released "Be Kind" is a heartwarming message of the need for compassion and kindness for others

"Be Kind" from Christian Faith Publishing author Olivia Hartwell Collins is a charming story of a young girl who decides to befriend an outcasted member of the school who has more going on than meets the eye.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Be Kind": an important reminder to treat others as one would like to be treated. "Be Kind" is the creation of published author Olivia Hartwell Collins, a wife, mother, grandmother, and Army Veteran who is very passionate about helping others less fortunate than herself.

Collins shares, "This is a fictional book about a homeless teen being labeled and laughed at by her peers because of her bad hygiene. A new student decides to be a solution to the problem by showing kindness."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Olivia Hartwell Collins's new book expresses to young readers that one should always approach others with grace and compassion as they never know what is going on in someone's life.

Collins shares an important message in a way that will be easy for early readers to understand and take to heart.

Consumers can purchase "Be Kind" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Be Kind," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

