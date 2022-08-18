Dentures Market [USD 1,507.23 Million Growth] -- North America to Occupy 6.7% Industry Share

Dentures Market Forecast | Projected To Garner Significant Revenues By 2031

The global dentures market accounted for USD 1,507.23 million in 2021. It is projected to grow at 6.70% CAGR from 2023-2032.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dentures market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.7% during the forecast period. The increasing number of geriatric population and the rising prevalence of dental diseases are the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, the growing awareness about oral healthcare and the advancement in dental technologies are also fueling the growth of the market. The rising cost of dental treatments and the lack of insurance coverage are some of the major factors restraining the growth of the market. However, the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Dentures Market Analysis and Size

We are constantly monitoring and evaluating the impact of the pandemic on different industries, keeping in mind the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor. When estimating the market size and growth trends for all regions and countries based on Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa], Market Revenue by Region, Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19, Short Term Dynamics and Long Term Dynamics data points.

Numerous opportunities would be created by the adoption and evolution of Dentures. The presence of several large-scale companies in Dentures sector is favouring the global market growth. Our experts have done extensive research on the Dentures market. It includes information about growth of Dentures, shares, revenue, past and future opportunities, as well as consideration of potential challenges and opportunities. The report also includes segmentation by product type, application and geographical regions. It also contains information about countries that could be developing in these areas as well as risks.

The topmost companies in the Global Dentures Market are commonly focused on innovative opportunities associated to the invention and supply. Some of the major market players include

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

IvoclarVivadent AG

COLTENE Holding AG

GC dental

Modern Dental Group Ltd.

Thommen Medical AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Amann Girrbach AG

Other Key Players

Dentures Market : Taxonomy

By Type

Partial

Complete

By Usage

Fixed

Removable

By End-use

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Other End-uses

Geographical Analysis

The countries covered in the Dentures market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific (APAC), is the dominant market for Dentures due to the high supply and demand for Dentures supplies. North America is forecast to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period 2022-2032, due to the growing production expansion.

