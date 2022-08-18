08/17/22 – WILDFIRE PROTECTION PLANNING WORKSHOPS FOCUS ON ROLE OF INDIVIDUALS AND COMMUNITIES

DAVID Y. IGE

GOVERNOR SUZANNE D. CASE

CHAIRPERSON

For Immediate Release: August 17, 2022

WILDFIRE PROTECTION PLANNING WORKSHOPS FOCUS ON ROLE OF INDIVIDUALS AND COMMUNITIES

(HONOLULU) – Is there a role for everyone in wildfire prevention? Answers to this question and more were addressed at two virtual community planning workshops held Tuesday for residents of East Honolulu.

Individuals from Kapahulu to Hawai‘i Kai joined Hawai‘i Wildfire Management Organization (HWMO) staff along with project partners from the Honolulu Fire Department and DLNR’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) in collaborative, community-driven discussions about wildfire safety and preparedness.

HWMO co-executive directors Nani Barretto and Elizabeth Pickett hosted the workshops. They are designed to educate and give voice to local concerns over wildfire prevention.

In addition to presenting surprising statistics and information about wildfires in Hawai‘i and across the Pacific, HWMO staff facilitated breakout groups empowering people to share ideas and concerns. Discussion topics included fire hazards, threat reduction, firefighter safety, and impacts on natural resources (watersheds, air quality, native forests and plants).

Participants brainstormed solutions for their individual neighborhoods in East O‘ahu.

“There is a lot we can do individually and collectively to protect our homes, families, and communities from wildfire,” said Barretto. “The journey toward community wildfire preparedness and resilience begins with neighbors and diverse stakeholders coming together to think through their shared concerns and priorities around wildfire.”

Everyone has a role in fire prevention. The women and men who fight wildfires are ready and willing to respond to protect lives and property. However, they are the last line of defense, not the first…that’s up to all of us.

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Video – Community Wildfire Planning for East Honolulu (Aug. 16, 2022)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i7wwyXVKdyQ

Presentation – East Honolulu Community Wildfire Planning (Aug. 16, 2022)

http://dlnr.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/HWMO-Presentation_Aug-16-2022_East-Honolulu-Community-Wildfire-Planning.pdf

Fire management across Hawai‘i:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/forestry/fire/

To learn more about the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization, wildfire preparedness, or getting involved in your community: www.hawaiiwildfire.org.

Media Contact:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

Hawai’i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]