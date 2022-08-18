Church of Scientology Malmö Open House and Family Fun Day for International Day of Friendship

Friendship Day at the Church of Scientology Malmö was a magical afternoon for local children,

Plenty of fun for the entire family

Childen created one-of-a-kind necklaces and bracelets.

The Church of Scientology Malmö also hosted a community forum on the theme of International Friendship Day.

The forum featured speakers of different faiths and beliefs all working together in the name of friendship.

Community spirit was the watchword of the Friendship Day celebration and open house at the Church of Scientology Malmö.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hundreds of local families gathered at the Church of Scientology Malmö August 7 to celebrate International Friendship Day.

The Church organized a family-friendly festival and community open house in the spirit of the day adopted by the United Nations in the belief that “friendship between peoples, countries, cultures and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities.”

There was plenty of barbeque. For the children, there were games, bouncy houses and slides. Young artists created unique hand-made jewelry, designed their own custom T-shirts and performed for the crowd from a child-sized stage.

The Church also hosted an interfaith forum, featuring speakers of diverse faiths and a presentation on The Way to Happiness, the common-sense guide to better living written by humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.

The Way to Happiness stresses universal values such as “Love and Help Children,” “Set a Good Example” and “Try to treat others as you would want them to treat you.” By following these and the other simple precepts of the book, people of all faiths or none can bridge differences, forge friendships, and greatly improve their quality of life.

Those wishing to learn more are invited to visit the website of the Church of Scientology Malmö or the Scientology Network which features:

* The Way to Happiness book on film, airing in 17 languages including Swedish

*News of how humanitarians, featured in episodes of the original series Voices for Humanity, use this book to bring tolerance, understanding and peace to their communities and nations.

The Church of Scientology Malmö is an ideal Scientology Organization dedicated in 2009 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. The Church works with other religions, nonprofits and officials on programs to uplift and benefit the community.

