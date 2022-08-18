Latest AutoPacific Study Reveals Wireless Charging Pad, Dash Camera In Top 10 Wanted Features; EVs as Path to Autonomy
AutoPacific's 2022 FADS reveals the top 10 features wanted by new vehicle intenders; wireless charging pad ranks first, followed by sunroof, AWD, and dash cam.
With so much opportunity for feature implementation, it’s an exciting time to be a manufacturer of EVs.”LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What features do new vehicle intenders want to have in their next vehicle? Noted automotive consulting firm, AutoPacific, recently completed fielding the 2022 edition of its signature Future Attribute Demand Study (FADS), designed to help automakers and suppliers better understand consumer demand for more than 120 features and technologies. With insights from over 11,000 respondents who intend to purchase a new vehicle within the next three years, AutoPacific’s FADS not only identifies what features are wanted overall, but also identifies features desired at a segment, powertrain and demographic level, while also collecting psychographic and in-vehicle activity insights from all respondents.
— Ed Kim, President and Chief Analyst
The 2022 FADS reveals a strong top ten mix of features from every category, with wireless charging pad for front passengers landing at number one, followed by sunroof/moonroof, all-wheel drive/4x4, dash camera and front and rear parking sensors. “Having such a variety of features land in the top ten highlights the need for automakers to look at the big picture and understand that it’s not all about safety, or comfort, or infotainment, but providing a combination of features that meet the many needs of consumers,” says AutoPacific president and chief analyst Ed Kim.
Are Alternative Powertrain Vehicles the Path to Autonomous and Other Advanced Vehicle Technology Implementation?
Sales of alternative powertrain vehicles, such as hybrids, plug-in hybrids and full-electric vehicles, are forecast to increase, in some cases exponentially, over the next five years, according to AutoPacific’s 5-year sales forecast, providing automakers with many opportunities to implement the latest iterations of autonomous and advanced driver-assistance technologies. “Alternative powertrain intenders have historically been on the cutting edge of technology and are typically more open to, and demanding of, advanced technologies,” says Kim. “FADS data confirms this hypothesis and really reveals how electrified vehicles can truly reshape the vehicle and driving experience of the future.” Among the features with the highest percent difference in demand when comparing gasoline intenders to EV intenders, are four autonomous driving features and three advanced driver-assistance features. In most cases, feature demand incrementally increases from gasoline to hybrid, PHEV, and then to EV intenders. Additionally, demand is greater from EV intenders for all but two surveyed features: heated front seats and sunroof/moonroof, which both fall about even with gasoline intender demand. “With so much opportunity for feature implementation, it’s an exciting time to be a manufacturer of EVs,” says Kim.
