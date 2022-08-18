Churches of Scientology Disaster Response joins over 45 other organizations in FEMA’s 2022 Partnership Month celebration

Churches of Scientology Disaster Response Volunteers partnering with World Central Kitchen, in Mayfield, KY FEMA Partnership Month 2022 participating organizations Churches of Scientology Disaster Response volunteer at the 2022 National VOAD annual conference in Baltimore, MD CSDR is a member of the National VOAD

Over the years government and private sector disaster relief organizations have solidified their efforts to bring help to those devastated by natural disasters

Helping individual people and communities to be resilient and recover is our top priority.” — Rev. Susan Taylor, CSDR National Director