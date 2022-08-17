Saks Upsizes Existing Financing to Support Continued Growth

Saks.com LLC ("Saks"), the premier luxury ecommerce platform, announced that it has upsized its existing asset-based revolving credit facility arranged by Bank of America, N.A. increasing borrowing capacity from $350 million to $450 million. Concurrently, Saks upsized its senior secured term loan facility, of which Pathlight Capital LP serves as the administrative agent, increasing borrowings from $115 million to $175 million. There were no changes to the maturity date of either facility, which are both due in 2026.

Vince Phelan, Chief Financial Officer of Saks, said, "The additional capital provided under these facilities significantly enhances our financial flexibility and ability to support future growth initiatives. We believe that securing this additional financing reflects confidence in our strong foundation and positive momentum as we position Saks to lead in luxury ecommerce. We are pleased to further strengthen our relationships with Bank of America, Pathlight and the entire syndicate, and thank them for supporting our business."

The upsized asset-based revolving credit facility will continue to help fund the company's working capital needs and will be used for general corporate purposes.

