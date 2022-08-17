401(play) and Access Development Join Forces To Reward Vacationing Workers

401(play) Savers Will Soon Receive Cashback Bonuses of Up to 50% When Booking Travel Through Access

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (PRWEB) August 17, 2022

Saving up for a vacation got a little more rewarding today after Access Development announced a new partnership with employee travel benefits provider 401(play). Under the agreement, 401(play) enrollees will receive cashback rewards of up to 50% on purchases made using the Access Travel Platform.

Founded in 2018, 401(play) is a first-of-its-kind benefit solution created to help employees better enjoy their time away from the office. The company's platform makes it easy for workers to set aside money for vacations via payroll deduction, depositing contributions into a special Vacation Funding Account (VFA). Employers have the option to contribute additional funds, either as one-time bonuses or regular increments to an employee's paycheck.

The offering from Access will feature its worldwide network of over 1 million hotels, flights, and car rental locations where 401(play) members may spend their VFA dollars, earning cash bonuses when they do. It will also include access to deeply discounted theme park tickets from the company's expansive network of entertainment providers.

"We share 401(play)'s vision for improving the lives and job satisfaction of workers everywhere through the power of travel," said Kelly Passey, president of Access Development. "Similarly, our passion is to help people experience more from life by adding value to every purchase they make. We look forward to making such experiences more rewarding for our new partner and the vacation savers they serve."

401(play) CEO and Chief Vacation Officer Greg Nickolson agreed the collaboration is a "perfect fit" between the two benefits organizations. "We help people save for vacations, and we leverage Access Development's extensive network, deep discounts and cashback feature to reward them for it – generously. When those dollars are deposited back into an employee's account after a well-deserved vacation, they can immediately start planning for the next one."

About Access Development

For over 30 years, Access Development has helped organizations offer more value to the audiences they care about through its unparalleled offering of employee perks, cash-back rewards, and membership discount programs. The company's private discount network of over 1 million merchant locations is North America's largest, providing discounts and rewards of up to 50% on everyday purchases. For more information on Access, please visit https://www.accessdevelopment.com or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/accessloyalty.

About 401(play)

401(play) is an innovative employee benefit offering that is changing how employees and employers view PTO. 401(play) Vacation Funding Accounts (VFA) take a more modern approach to improving employee mental wellbeing by providing tools to leverage their Paid Time Off (PTO) through meaningful vacations. The 401(play) set of tools allows employees to save for vacations travel through payroll deductions and purchase vacation accommodations at a discount. To schedule an appointment to learn how 401(play) can enhance your employee benefit offering visit http://www.401play.com.

