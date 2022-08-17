Atlanta's Liger Partners Roars up to Inc 5000 List After Growth

Liger Partners, a full-service B2B marketing firm, roars ahead in growth to make the Inc 5000 list at #2385. This designation celebrates businesses that achieve outstanding revenue growth over a three-year period. Liger Partners attributes the company's success to providing clients with agile marketing services provided by flexible specialists with extraordinary skills. As clients' plans and needs evolve and change, Liger pivots with them.

Liger Partners, a full-service B2B marketing firm, roars ahead in growth to make the Inc 5000 list at #2385. This designation celebrates businesses that achieve outstanding revenue growth over a three-year period. Liger Partners attributes the company's success to providing clients with agile marketing services provided by flexible specialists with extraordinary skills. As clients' plans and needs evolve and change, Liger pivots with them.

"We save our clients from boring, broken marketing," says Eric Holtzclaw, Chief Strategist and Principal Partner at Liger Partners, "Ligers adapt to an ever-changing environment with cheerful readiness, constantly improving their methods and approaches so clients achieve excellence."

This group of self-proclaimed nerdy outlaws and marketing gurus have successfully worked with multi-billion-dollar corporations that are re-inventing themselves in industries from food prep to fintech, from videos to internal core values, Ligers have strategized and executed it all.

And the company has always danced to its own tune, using a remote/hybrid work model before it was cool. During the middle of a global pandemic, they signed a new lease on a swanky new headquarters located in Atlanta.

The company was founded in November 2012, as Laddering Works and officially became Liger Partners in Oct. 2018. The company started out with one employee 10 years ago and has grown to a successful and diverse team of 24 full-time employees and 18 contractors.

"Keep your eye on the Ligers, in our case," says Holtzclaw, "We work our tails off and will not settle for anything less than excellent, but we're also nerdy and fun. I can't wait to see where the future takes us!"

About Liger Partners

Based in Atlanta, Liger Partners is a full-service marketing firm delivering everything from an engaging social presence to a full outside marketing solution crafted to an organization's specific needs. We're a bunch of marketing and operations experts bred for our skills in magic. … and our awesome dance moves and mad nunchuck skills aren't half bad either. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or at ligerpartners.com.

