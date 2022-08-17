Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,519 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,862 in the last 365 days.

Atlanta's Liger Partners Roars up to Inc 5000 List After Growth

Liger Partners, a full-service B2B marketing firm, roars ahead in growth to make the Inc 5000 list at #2385. This designation celebrates businesses that achieve outstanding revenue growth over a three-year period. Liger Partners attributes the company's success to providing clients with agile marketing services provided by flexible specialists with extraordinary skills. As clients' plans and needs evolve and change, Liger pivots with them.

ATLANTA (PRWEB) August 17, 2022

Liger Partners, a full-service B2B marketing firm, roars ahead in growth to make the Inc 5000 list at #2385. This designation celebrates businesses that achieve outstanding revenue growth over a three-year period. Liger Partners attributes the company's success to providing clients with agile marketing services provided by flexible specialists with extraordinary skills. As clients' plans and needs evolve and change, Liger pivots with them.

"We save our clients from boring, broken marketing," says Eric Holtzclaw, Chief Strategist and Principal Partner at Liger Partners, "Ligers adapt to an ever-changing environment with cheerful readiness, constantly improving their methods and approaches so clients achieve excellence."

This group of self-proclaimed nerdy outlaws and marketing gurus have successfully worked with multi-billion-dollar corporations that are re-inventing themselves in industries from food prep to fintech, from videos to internal core values, Ligers have strategized and executed it all.

And the company has always danced to its own tune, using a remote/hybrid work model before it was cool. During the middle of a global pandemic, they signed a new lease on a swanky new headquarters located in Atlanta.

The company was founded in November 2012, as Laddering Works and officially became Liger Partners in Oct. 2018. The company started out with one employee 10 years ago and has grown to a successful and diverse team of 24 full-time employees and 18 contractors.

"Keep your eye on the Ligers, in our case," says Holtzclaw, "We work our tails off and will not settle for anything less than excellent, but we're also nerdy and fun. I can't wait to see where the future takes us!"

About Liger Partners
Based in Atlanta, Liger Partners is a full-service marketing firm delivering everything from an engaging social presence to a full outside marketing solution crafted to an organization's specific needs. We're a bunch of marketing and operations experts bred for our skills in magic. … and our awesome dance moves and mad nunchuck skills aren't half bad either. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or at ligerpartners.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/atlantas_liger_partners_roars_up_to_inc_5000_list_after_growth/prweb18850469.htm

You just read:

Atlanta's Liger Partners Roars up to Inc 5000 List After Growth

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.