For the 4th Time, Arizona Based Company, MiCamp Solutions, Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 2300
MiCamp Solutions is No.2300 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.
We work extremely hard to create and manage exceptional payment solutions for our clients. I am overwhelmed with gratitude and so proud of our extraordinary team.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that MiCamp Solutions is No.2300 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
— Micah Kinsler, President, MiCamp Solutions.
“I am overwhelmed with gratitude and so proud of our extraordinary team. We work extremely hard to create and manage exceptional payment solutions for our clients. We are industry disruptors of which our clients are the beneficiaries. Being named for the fourth time in a row solidifies that what we are doing is working; I am just so grateful to everyone who made this honor possible!” Micah Kinsler, President, MiCamp Solutions.
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.
“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”
About MiCamp Solutions
A financial technology firm, MiCamp Solutions is a trusted, worldwide leader for secure payment processing solutions. MiCamp provides consulting and custom application engineering services designed specifically to provide its merchants and partners relief to the payment pain points they are experiencing. MiCamp prides itself on its subject matter expertise utilizing its extensive experiences spanning the entire spectrum of the global electronic payments industry.
Methodology
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc.
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
