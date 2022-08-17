Submit Release
Fire Cash Buyers creates Online Fire Damaged Home Value Estimator for Sellers

Fire Cash Buyers, a family-run property business, launches a distinctive and effortless online calculator/estimator for sellers to get an idea of the value of their home as is, if they're considering selling their fire-damaged home.

/EIN News/ -- NORWALK, CONNECTICUT, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fire Cash Buyers launches a Fire Damaged Home Value Calculator for homeowners that have experienced a fire and are considering selling. This Fire Damaged Home Value Estimator provides sellers with an estimated value of the fire-damaged home in its current condition. The offeris not final and does not consider potential water damage from the firefighters efforts, mold damage from unmitigated water damage, and smoke damage. The offer is meant to give them an idea of what its worth in the marketplace.    


The calculator asks for the sellers state the properties located in  and provides an estimated cost of rebuilding the home, if its completely burned down. In addition, It also adds in the cost to demolish or to clean-up the home depending upon the level of damage. It also includes the potential water damage, smoke, and mold damage as a factor in the estimated offer. 

The intention behind the creation of the calculator is to give sellesr and easy way to quickly determine the value of their house in its as is condition after a fire. This is all assuming they want to sell their home and know what they can get for it. A seller can then requests a cash offer, and  a rep from Fire Cash Buyers will get on a call and buys the house for cash, and the closing date is typically set to 14 or 30 days out. That means no repairs, no banks, no appraisals, and no hassle which alows you to sell your home as is after a fire. To learn more please visit: https://www.firecashbuyers.com/selling-a-fire-damaged-home.



Fire Cash Buyers, a family-run property business, committed to the highest standards of quality and integrity, that launched a distinctive and effortless way to get an idea of the value of your home after a fire. Fire Cash Buyers is a cash home buying company that specializes in buying fire damaged houses across all 50 states in the US.

 


Joel Efosa

Fire Cash Buyers

(860) 609-3825

Info at firecashbuyers.com

Primary Logo

Fire Cash Buyers creates Online Fire Damaged Home Value Estimator for Sellers

