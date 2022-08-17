Reocito Capital Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors and Management
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reocito Capital Inc. (the “Company”) announces that Harvey McKenzie and Balu Gopalakrishnan have resigned as directors of the Company, and Michael Lerner has resigned as director, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer. The Company has appointed Greg Wilson, Kevin Fickle, and Ian Wilson to the board of directors to fill the vacancies created by the resignations of Mr. McKenzie, Mr. Gopalakrishnan, and Mr. Lerner. In addition, Greg Wilson has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer and John Ross as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Greg Wilson
CEO and Director
Tel: 613-850-1199
Email: gwilson.pe@gmail.com
This press release may include certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.
Greg Wilson
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Greg Wilson
CEO and Director
Tel: 613-850-1199
Email: gwilson.pe@gmail.com
This press release may include certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.
Greg Wilson
Reocito Capital Inc.
email us here