Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,572 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,918 in the last 365 days.

1290457 B.C. Ltd. Announces Changes to Board of Directors and Management

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1290457 B.C. Ltd. (“457BC” or the “Company”) announces that Harvey McKenzie and Neil Novak have resigned as directors of the Company, and Michael Lerner has resigned as director and Chief Executive Officer, and Balu Gopalakrishnan has resigned as Chief Financial Officer. The Company has appointed TJ Finch, Kelly Jansen, and Ehsan Agahi to the board of directors to fill the vacancies created by the resignations of Mr. McKenzie, Mr. Novak, and Mr. Lerner. In addition, TJ Finch has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

TJ Finch
CEO, CFO and Director
Tel: 647-738-8063
Email: tj@kilncapitaladvisors.com

This press release may include certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

TJ Finch
1290457 B.C. Ltd.
+1 647-738-8063
email us here

You just read:

1290457 B.C. Ltd. Announces Changes to Board of Directors and Management

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.