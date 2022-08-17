Submit Release
The Gabonese Republic National Day

On behalf of the United States, I extend my best wishes to the people of the Gabonese Republic on the 62nd anniversary of your independence.

The United States congratulates Gabon for its entry into the Commonwealth of Nations. We commend Gabon’s efforts to confront climate change through its exemplary protection of the environment and its ambitious carbon credit program. We are eager to continue our partnership with Gabon to improve maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea and promote peace, security, and human rights through the United Nations Security Council and United Nations Human Rights Council.

We wish Gabon prosperity in the years to come and look forward to strengthening our partnership.

