Practical aspects of preparation for the upcoming state visit of the President of Uzbekistan to Saudi Arabia discussed

Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjayev met with the Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia Khalid Al-Falih, in the city of Jeddah.

Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjayev met with the Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia Khalid Al-Falih, in the city of Jeddah.

According to the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade, the agenda included a discussion of the details of the joint preparations for the upcoming state visit of the President of Uzbekistan to Saudi Arabia.

The parties considered in detail the economic component of the visit at the highest level, referring to specific projects in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Issues of attracting additional Saudi investments to Uzbekistan were also discussed. Mutual readiness for close cooperation in the implementation of new joint projects was expressed.

Based on the analysis of the existing potential for enhancing bilateral ties, confidence was expressed that the forthcoming high-level visit would allow bringing partnership between the two countries to a qualitatively new level of practical interaction.

Source: UzA

