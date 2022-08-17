1348514 B.C. Ltd. Announces Changes to Board of Directors and Management
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1348514 B.C. Ltd. (“514BC or the “Company”) announces that Harvey McKenzie and Neil Novak have resigned as directors of the Company, and Michael Lerner has resigned as director and Chief Executive Officer, and Balu Gopalakrishnan has resigned as Chief Financial Officer. The Company has appointed TJ Finch, Kelly Jansen, and Ehsan Agahi to the board of directors to fill the vacancies created by the resignations of Mr. McKenzie, Mr. Novak, and Mr. Lerner. In addition, TJ Finch has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
TJ Finch
CEO, CFO and Director
Tel: 647-738-8063
Email: tj@kilncapitaladvisors.com
This press release may include certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.
TJ Finch
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
TJ Finch
CEO, CFO and Director
Tel: 647-738-8063
Email: tj@kilncapitaladvisors.com
This press release may include certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.
TJ Finch
1348514 B.C. Ltd.
email us here