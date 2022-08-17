Submit Release
Increased KidSport support boosts interest in sports among young Islanders

CANADA, August 17 - Extra funding for Prince Edward Island’s KidSport program is boosting demand from families interested in having their children participate in sport programs.

“Our last budget made more funds available for KidSport participants while allowing more families to participate. As a result, we are seeing an upswing in interest, As we cheer on and support Team PEI in the Canada Games, it is a great reminder of the positive benefits of participating in sports and staying active, especially for young Islanders.”

- Health and Wellness Minister Ernie Hudson

PEI allocated an additional $200,000 to KidSport in its last budget in order to expand the eligibility criteria to support more young Islanders to participate in sports activities across the Island.   The program now provides up to $600 per child for households with annual household income of $60,000 or less per year.

Since April 1, 2022, KidSport has received over 320 applications, with the busiest time to receive applications yet to come as families apply for the fall sport programs such as hockey, ringette, figure skating, speed skating, curling, and skiing. Participants in these programs normally send in applications beginning in late August running through to December.  In previous years, KidSport received between 300 and 375 applications for support over the entire year.  Island families who meet the eligibility criteria are encouraged to submit their application as soon as possible for Fall programs.

“We are extremely grateful for the support from the Province of PEI,” said Tom Crowell, president of Sport PEI.  “These funds will make a difference to families across Prince Edward Island in ensuring their children have the opportunity to participate in sport.”

Interested families can apply for KidSport support at https://kidsportcanada.ca/prince-edward-island/provincial-fund/ or by completing a printed application form and dropping it off to Sport PEI located at 40 Enman Crescent, Charlottetown.
 


Media Contact:
Ron Ryder    
Health and Wellness
(902) 314-6367
rrryder@gov.pe.ca

 

 

