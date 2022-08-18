LEADING HEALTHCARE STAFFING AGENCY, ATC HEALTHCARE, REFUTES STATEMENTS THAT STAFFING AGENCIES EXPLOIT HOSPITAL SYSTEMS

ATC Healthcare

LEADING HEALTHCARE STAFFING AGENCY, ATC HEALTHCARE, REFUTES GENERALIZED STATEMENTS THAT STAFFING AGENCIES EXPLOIT HOSPITAL SYSTEMS

ATC Healthcare, exists to assist healthcare facilities to be fully staffed when they face staffing shortages” — Jordan Savitsky

LAKE SUCCESS, NY, USA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Healthcare Staffing agencies like ATC Healthcare, exist to assist healthcare facilities to be fully staffed when they face staffing shortages. Some of the factors contributing to hospital’s dilemmas are non-competitive pay, difficult job assignments, budgetary constraints, pandemic exhaustion and staff seeking alternative employment styles such as travel and flex schedules” said Jordan Savitsky a spokesman for ATC. “We are partners to the hospitals and other healthcare facilities to provide solutions that they need to complement their fulltime staff.”

Lake Success, New York, (date) Recently a national media outlet published an article from the perspective claiming that medical staffing agencies exploit hospitals and drive up costs. Jordan Savitsky of ATC Healthcare, one of the largest staffing agencies nationwide, sets out to correct the narrative.

Hospital needs can fluctuate from month to month, yet they operate within budgetary constraints that limit their ability to pay overtime. When their employee fills in, it becomes very expensive to have them fill that assignment. ATC Healthcare partners with hospitals and helps them find solutions by filling these openings with staff that work on a fixed price basis helping them stay within their budget.

ATC Healthcare is sensitive to supply and demand and their local offices know their competitive market condition and how to find staff that want to work. That is why ATC is the third largest per diem medical staffing company in the United States.

ATC offers a variety of staffing opportunities for people that want to travel, require a flexible schedule, are recovering from burn out or just want to work an additional shift or two.

There are less than three million nurses in the country and the number is not growing because of attrition and lack of nurse educators to train new nurses. A nurse can work in many settings outside of the hospital, such as schools, physician offices and insurance companies. Two and a half years of pandemic has added burnout to the reason for an exodus from the hospital and exacerbated the outflow of nurses to other opportunities.

The bottom line is that ATC Healthcare is a partner to hospitals and healthcare staff while being a large part of the solution for staffing shortages. Our goal has always been to assist our hospital partners with staffing solutions that enable them to provide the best possible care to patients while minimizing disruption to their operations.



About ATC Healthcare

ATC Healthcare is the established leader in healthcare staffing, nationwide. ATC empowers world-class care by providing qualified healthcare professionals across disciplines nationwide. Named among Forbes' Best Temporary Staffing Firms for 2020, the ATC brand provides nurses, LPNs, and certified nursing assistants across a multitude of disciplines in more than 65 territories nationwide. ATC Healthcare is Staffing Industry Analysts’ 29th largest healthcare staffing firm in the U.S., and the third largest per diem nurse staffing firm nationwide. ATC provides per diem, contract and travel assignments for hospitals, healthcare facilities and senior living locations nationwide, offering support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For more information, visit atchealthcare.com or email Juliette @itgirlpr.comthe

