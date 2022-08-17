Bainbridge Companies Opens Bainbridge Avenues Walk in Jacksonville, Fla.

Luxury multifamily apartments offer elegant oasis with a contemporary flair

WELLINGTON, Fla., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Bainbridge Companies (Bainbridge) today announced its newest residential property, Bainbridge Avenues Walk, with the opening of its clubhouse and pre-leasing of apartment homes.

Located at 10598 Cordgrass Lane, Jacksonville, Fla. 32258, Bainbridge Avenues Walk is a luxury multifamily apartment community that offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes ranging from 780 to 1,473 square feet.

"Bainbridge Avenues Walk's luxury rental apartments will surpass most all of the other luxury apartment communities within the Southside submarket of Jacksonville," said Bob Thollander, president of development for The Bainbridge Companies. "This is due to its extensive offering of over-the-top amenities, such as an enormous stand-alone, resort-style clubhouse with a large, infinity edge saltwater swimming pool and pool deck overlooking a six-acre man-made lake with fountain and state-of-the-art fitness center, along with high-end condominium-quality interior finishes and amenities in all apartments."

Bainbridge Avenues Walk is ideally located in the Southside submarket of Jacksonville, Florida near the intersection of I-95 and I-295; and, is in the heart of the Southside office corridor, which is home to over 70,000 employees and 16.3 million square feet of office space. The community is located immediately adjacent to the Avenues Walk Mall and is just over five miles southwest of St. John's Town Center, Jacksonville's premier destination for luxury retailers and restaurants.

To schedule a tour, please visit https://bainbridgeavenueswalk.com/.

About The Bainbridge Companies, LLC

Bainbridge is a multi-family real estate company, that has developed and acquired more than 40,000 rental homes representing $6.4 billion in transactions since its inception in 1997. With over 650 associates nationally, Bainbridge engages in virtually every step of the real estate process, from development and construction, acquisition and disposition, to asset management and property management of multifamily real estate. Bainbridge is headquartered in Wellington, and has offices in: Atlanta; Austin; Charlotte; DC; Dallas; Orlando; Raleigh, and Tampa. Learn more about Bainbridge at https://bainbridgecompanies.com.

Media Contact

Katie Beecher, Abel Communications, (410) 989-8585, kbeecher@abelcommnuications.com

SOURCE Bainbridge Companies