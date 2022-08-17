Increasing Logistics & Transportation Trade Volumes Surging Need for Cargo Nets, Says Fact.MR

Safety and Security of Cargo through Netting across Aerospace & Defence End Use to Boost Market over the Coming Years

The design of cargo netting ensures that the items loaded inside will be transported securely and safely. It becomes simpler to keep track of the specifics and look over the transparent items the operator is carrying quickly. These are widely utilised in several industries, including aerospace, military and defense, logistics, and transportation because of their flexibility, dependability, and durability.

Cargo nets need to be used correctly and handled carefully to fulfil their crucial safety role and avoid any harm. These nets are created, tested, and constructed to withstand loads that are extraordinarily high, and they must continue to do so for the duration of their operational life.

Cargo nets have a unique prominence that raises the bar for safety and prevents the dropping of things onto the ground. Even so, safety nets used on ships' sides by aeroplanes are quite similar to those used on building sites for fall prevention. The worldwide cargo net market is projected to grow 2X over the next ten years.

Why is the Prominence of Floor to Floor Cargo Nets Surging?

Cargo nets are the best and most versatile type of packaging systems that are widely used for packaging and material handling in cargo shipping transport. They are transparent, due to which, it becomes easier for operators to look over the goods carried within the cargo net.

Cargo nets are the ideal solution to accommodate different sizes of boxes while transportation. Floor to floor cargo nets is more versatile and efficient. They can be quickly used everywhere by just loading and tightening the straps.

Due to their durability, reliability and cost-effectiveness, the integration of floor to floor cargo nets has witnessed significant growth at 8% CAGR and is expected has reached a market valuation of US$ 379.8 million in 2022.

Key Segments Covered in the Cargo Nets Industry Survey

By Net Type :



Floor to Floor Nets

Pallet Nets Underslung / Hoist Nets Others (Barrier Nets / Baggage Nets)



By Material Type :



Plastic Cargo Nets

Nylon Cargo Nets Polyester Cargo Nets Polypropylene Cargo Nets Others





By Load Capacity :



Up to 5000 lbs

5000-10000 lbs 10000-20000 lbs Above 20000 lbs



By Application :



Aerospace

Military & Defense Logistics & Transportation Others



By Region :



North America

Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Market Development

Increasing cargo volumes has led to the need for the robust and sustainable packaging of cargo. The requirement from leading cargo companies has pushed manufacturers of cargo nets to advance their product attributes through continues product modifications.

Additionally, market participants are focused on the development and the production of load restraint solutions to enhance their consumer base. Manufacturers are also concentrating on diversifying their product lines by investing in R&D to provide premium quality cargo nets.

To meet changing market demands, market players are developing constructive collaborations to create consistency in demand. Owing to the integration of organic strategies, manufacturers are developing additional avenues for revenue generation.

Key players in the Cargo Nets Market

ACM

Aeronet

Allsafe GmbH and Co KG

Amsafe Bridport

Ancra Cargo

Apex Mills

Barry Cordage

Cargo Systems

Consolidated Cordage Corporation



Key Takeaways from Cargo Nets Market Study

The global cargo net market is projected to expand at a high CAGR of 7.3% and reach US$ 1.4 billion by 2032.

Floor to floor type cargo nets dominate the market with a valuation of US$ 379.8 million in 2022.

Polypropylene cargo nets are likely to represent 79.5% market share in 2022.

By load capacity, demand for 5000-10000 lb cargo nets will grow 2.3X during the forecasted period.

Use of cargo nets used in logistics & transportation will surge at a CAGR of 7.4% through 2032.

Based on region, demand for cargo nets is expected to increase at a CAGR of 7.8% in East Asia.

