Training Industry Inc's 2022 Learning Management Systems (LMS) Watchlist Features GyrusAIM LMS
Gyrus Systems, a leading LMS vendor, announced today it has been selected as a 2022 Top 20 LMS and LXP Watchlist by Training Industry
GyrusAim Learning Cloud success is due to innovative product design/user experience and our employees. We’re proud of our team and appreciate the recognition by the training industry”HENRICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gyrus Systems, a leading Learning Management Systems (LMS) vendor, announced today it has been selected as a 2022 Top 20 Learning Management Systems (LMS) and Learning Experience Platform (LXP) Watchlist by Training Industry.com.
— Viren Kapadia, President and CEO of Gyrus Systems
“This year's LMS Watch List winners provide innovative and interactive platforms to engage the learner and administrator in every step of the learning process,” said Tom Whelan, director of corporate research at Training Industry, Inc. “Through robust capabilities and features, these providers give learning administrators robust reporting and analytic features to provide their learners with meaningful feedback to increase learner retention.”
Selection to the 2022 Training Industry Top LMS & LXP Companies lists was based on the following criteria:
• Breadth, quality, and advancement of features, capabilities, and analytics.
• Industry visibility, innovation, and impact in the learning technologies training market.
• Client and user representation.
• Business performance and growth.
Viren Kapadia, President and CEO of Gyrus Systems, shared his excitement about being featured for the 5th time in the Top Learning LMS/LXP Companies List by Training Industry. He said, “GyrusAimTM Learning Cloud success is due to innovative product design/user experience and our employees. We’re proud of our team and appreciate the recognition by the training industry”
About Gyrus
Gyrus Systems is the one-stop solution for the enterprise learning management of any size training program. Since 1987, 570+ companies in over 17 countries have put Gyrus Systems’ learning management technologies to work making their operation more efficient, more productive, and a greater contributor to the success of their organization. The company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.
For more information, please visit https://www.gyrus.com/.
About Training Industry, Inc
“We make connections.”TM Our company has a passion for making connections. We cultivate high-value conversations for select solution providers and with our highly engaged community of corporate learning and development leaders and decision-makers. These conversations benefit the entire training industry by surfacing challenges, sharing innovations, and communicating rapidly evolving best practices.
Training Industry (https://trainingindustry.com) is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry’s courses, live events, articles, magazines, webinars, podcasts, research, and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners.
