Woman Arrested for Ripping Out Disabled Patient’s Hair

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, with the help of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, today announced the arrest of a care provider for abusing an adult with disabilities. According to the MFCU investigation, Makala Malcolm dragged an adult with disabilities directly by the hair, tearing out several braids in the process.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “This is appalling. Caregivers are supposed to nurture their patients, not rip out their hair. Thankfully, my Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigators and local law enforcement stopped this suspect before more harm could be done.”

Attorney General Moody's MFCU investigation revealed that during an altercation in a Sunrise private developmental care facility, Malcolm dragged an adult with disabilities by the hair to the point of pulling the hair out—leaving a bald spot with redness and blood on the patient's scalp.

The LCSO arrested Malcolm on one count of abuse of an elderly or disabled adult, a third-degree felony. If convicted, Malcolm faces up to five years in prison and $5,000 in fines.

Attorney General Moody’s MFCU will prosecute the case through an agreement with the Office of the State Attorney, Jack Campbell, in the Second Judicial Circuit.

