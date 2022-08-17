Evonence, Google Cloud partner Ranks No. 1300 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 499% Percent, Evonence, Google cloud partner Receives Ranking No. 1300 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Evonence is No. 1300 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"This achievement reflects our commitment and hard work of the last 5 years in delivering best in class Google cloud adoption experience. This is the beginning of the next growth chapter as we expand our Google cloud services to support the business needs of our clients" - Vijay Shah / Co-founder, Evonence

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"This would not have been possible without the well wishes of friends and families who have been supportive in our entrepreneur journey. Big thanks to our entire Google cloud engineering team, Google partner team and hundreds of customers who trusted us in our capabilities and services." Vijay Shah - /Co-founder, Evonence

About Evonence llc - We are a Columbus, OH- USA based Google cloud partner company providing Google Cloud solutions since 2014. We have successfully executed more than 1000+ Google cloud projects across various industry verticals like healthcare, retail, e-commerce, finance, manufacturing and other business services. Our Google Cloud platform services include Google Workspace deployment, infrastructure migration, Application modernization , Data analytics solutions and Dev ops.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multi platform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

