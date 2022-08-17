Tevogen Bio Appoints Three Prominent Healthcare Leaders to its Board of Directors

New Board members include Susan Podlogar, M.B.A., Jeffrey Feike, M.P.H., and Lindee Goh, Ph.D. A full list of the Board of Directors can be found on Tevogen's website

Tevogen Bio, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company specializing in the development of cell and gene therapies in oncology, neurology, and virology, is pleased to announce the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors. The new members include Susan Podlogar, M.B.A., Jeffrey Feike, M.P.H., and Lindee Goh, Ph.D. These nationally prominent healthcare leaders join Tevogen's Board, effective immediately, alongside existing board members, Curtis Patton, Ph.D., and CEO Ryan Saadi, M.D., M.P.H.

The Board of Directors provides direction and guidance to Tevogen's Executive Committee on strategy, policy, governance, and the achievement of milestones in accordance with company's mission. The Board is tasked with further strengthening Tevogen's organizational readiness as the company pursues its bold growth strategy.

"Susan, Jeffery, and Lindee are wholly committed to our corporate culture of creativity, optimism, respect, and equality and our aspiration to be the very first biopharma company to achieve commercial success while ensuring patient affordability," said Tevogen CEO Ryan Saadi, M.D., M.P.H. "These new members bring decades of experience across critical aspects of the healthcare industry and will be integral to expediting the company's current and future research endeavors and strategic business decisions."

New Board Member Bios:

Susan Podlogar is MetLife's Chief Human Resources Officer. Susan champions a prepared workforce and organization for the future. She is focused on upskilling employees globally and has gained support for the Workforce of the Future Development Fund and accelerated an internal talent marketplace. She also has a proven commitment to realizing a purpose-driven, inclusive culture where employees are energized to make a difference. Internal programs and external commitments, such as the Catalyst CEO Champions for Change pledge, the UN Women Global Innovation Coalition for Change, and the One Mind at Work pledge, are key drivers of this work. Podlogar also serves on MetLife Foundation's Board of Directors. She also is called upon to provide thought leadership on innovative HR practices to various governmental and educational institutions. Previously, Podlogar served as the Global Vice President of Human Resources for Johnson & Johnson (J&J). Podlogar earned her MBA from the University of South Florida, with concentrations in Finance and Management, and a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, with a double major in Labor and Industrial Relations and Business Administration.

Jeffrey Feike is a public health servant-leader with 30+ years of experience as CEO of multiple hospitals. In his distinguished career he has overseen the development of hospitals, outpatient clinics, and EMS systems coupled with a wide array of medical programs including Cancer Centers, Stroke Centers, and Trauma Centers. His hospitals have received national recognition from both the Joint Commission and the VHA for outstanding clinical excellence. He is past Chairman of the Nevada Hospital Association, and a 30-year member of the American College of Healthcare Executives. Feike holds an MPH from Tulane University graduating summa cum laude and has been inducted into the national public health honor society, Delta Omega." He also serves as Tevogen's Chief Patient Officer and is a member of the Innovation and Public Health Advisory Council (IPHAC).

Lindee Goh leads Tapestry Networks' healthcare practice, working with public and private sector leaders to develop effective strategies to improve clinical outcomes while fostering sustainable healthcare innovation. In doing this, she co-led several working groups, covering topics including the design and implementation of the parallel scientific advice process, approach to regulation and reimbursement in Europe, recommendations to address innovation, diagnostics, & infrastructure challenges of Alzheimer's disease, molecular diagnostic quality assurance in precision medicine, healthcare financing and payment models in oncology and rare diseases, and multicancer early detection consortium. Before Tapestry Networks, Goh led teams at the Boston Consulting Group, working in biopharma, payer, and provider spaces. Goh holds a doctorate in biology and works as a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Fellow at the Center for Cancer Research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). She completed post-graduate work at MIT as a Leukemia and Lymphoma Fellow in neuroscience. She received her BS Honors in Biology from Caltech. Goh also serves as a member of Tevogen's IPHAC.

About Tevogen's Next Generation Precision T Cell Platform

Tevogen's next generation precision T cell platform is designed to provide increased specificity to eliminate malignant and virally infected cells, while allowing healthy cells to remain intact. Multiple targets are selected in advance with the goal of overcoming mutational capacity of cancer cells and viruses.

Tevogen is investigating its technology's potential to overcome the primary barriers to the broad application of personalized T cell therapies: potency, purity, production-at-scale, and patient-pairing, without the limitations of current approaches. Tevogen's goal is to open the vast and unprecedented potential of developing personalized immunotherapies for large patient populations impacted by common cancers and viral infections.

Tevogen recently announced that it completed enrollment in the Proof-of-Concept clinical trial of its lead product, TVGN-489, for ambulatory, acute-risk COVID-19 patients, with no dose-limiting toxicities or significant treatment-related adverse events observed for any patient at any dose level.

TVGN-489 is a genetically unmodified, off-the-shelf, allogeneic cytotoxic CD8+ T lymphocyte (CTL) product with activity against multiple, precise targets across the SARS-CoV-2 genome.

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen Bio is driven by a team of distinguished scientists and highly experienced biopharmaceutical leaders who have successfully developed and commercialized multiple franchises. Tevogen's leadership believes that accessible personalized immunotherapies are the next frontier of medicine, and that disruptive business models are required to sustain medical innovation in the post-pandemic world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to Tevogen Bio™ Inc (the "Company") and its business. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs as of the date of this release and are subject to several factors which involve known and unknown risks, delays, uncertainties, and other factors not under the Company's control that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can sometimes be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "intend," "expect," "believe," "potential," and "possible," or their negatives or comparable terminology, as well as other words and expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances. In any forward-looking statement in which the Company expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, there can be no assurance that the statement or expectation or belief will be achieved. Various factors may cause differences between the Company's expectations and actual results, including, among others: the Company's limited operating history; uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; risks related to regulatory review, and approval and commercial development; risks associated with intellectual property protection; and risks related to matters that could affect the Company's future financial results, including the commercial potential, sales, and pricing of the Company's products. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or any of the information in this release, or provide additional information, and expressly disclaims any and all liability and makes no representations or warranties in connection herewith or with respect to any omissions therefrom.

